Best available kickers on the Week 12 waiver wire

The kicker spot in a lineup can either be fantasy manager's favorite spot on the roster, providing consistent points, or the bane of their existence for never being able to find a good kicker. If you’re in the latter group, don’t worry. There are always plenty of kickers available on the waiver wire. Here are some that we think you should scoop up this week that might ail your kicker woes.

Week 12 byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Mike Badgley, Indianapolis Colts (3.9%)

Next up — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Badgley took over for the Colts after Rodrigo Blankenship landed on Injured Reserve. Since joining Indy, he’s been lights out. Badgley has been perfect on all his field goal attempts since joining the team (nine out of nine) and has been flawless in PATs too, hitting all 24 he’s tried since signing with the Colts.

The Colts offense has looked good in recent weeks too, giving the veteran kicker more chances to score. He’s hit five field goals and seven extra points in the last two weeks alone. They play the Bucs at home this week too, meaning kicking conditions will be perfect inside Lucas Oil Stadium

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (40%)

Next up — Cincinnati Bengals

Boswell hasn’t missed a PAT since Week 3, which was the only one he missed all season. In addition to his 19/20 on PATs, he’s also been great on field goals when his offense gives him an opportunity. He’s missed just one all season, hitting 21 of his 22 attempts. The lone miss was from between 40-49 yards, but he has the leg to hit from deep. He’s drilled all six of his tried from 50 yards or longer this season.

He’s averaging 8.2 fantasy points per game but totaled 11 in his Sunday Night Football loss to the Chargers this week.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (20.5%)

Next up — Minnesota Vikings

Gould is one of the longest-tenured kickers in the NFL and that’s because he’s consistent. While he’s not a tier-one fantasy kicker, he’s a solid option on the waiver wire if you can’t find somebody to get points consistently. Last week against Jacksonville he got 11 points after making three field goals. He’s also perfect on PATs this season.

The only reason Gould isn’t a top-end kicker is because his offense is iffy, so he doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to kick. Still, he’s got a very high floor and an even higher ceiling if the 49ers can move the ball. He’s worth a shot to pick up on the waiver wire this week.