Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 23

We have a four-game slate in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Jimmy Butler over 34.5 Points, Assists, Rebounds (-110)

Butler has quietly been putting together a solid 2021-22 campaign for the Miami Heat this season and one of the reasons why they are 11-6 and third in the East. This season, Butler is averaging 25.1 points (career-high), 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

The 32-year-old wing player has gone over 34.5 points, assists, and rebounds in eight out of his last 10 games. Miami should not have any problems with the Detroit Pistons tonight, but it would not be a surprise to see if them keep the game close. At even money, I’m willing to take a risk on this bet, especially with the way Butler is stuffing the stat sheet.

CJ McCollum over 4.5 assists (+120)

We are going to go with a plus-money player prop bet for tonight’s four-pack of games on the hardwood. Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum has played well across the board this season.

McCollum is averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game. He has gone over his prop bet number in eight out of his last 10 games, which includes four out of his last five games. We know that McCollum can score with the best of them, but he can also be a solid facilitator within the offense.

Tim Hardaway Jr. over 2.5 assists (+115)

To wrap-up our best NBA player prop bets for Tuesday night, we are going to go with Tim Hardaway Jr. assists prop, which is at plus-money. Hardaway is known as a scorer and three-pointer shooter, however, he has dished out some assists too this season (2.6 per game).

The 29-year-old guard has gone over 2.5 assists in seven out his last 10 games, which also includes the Dallas Mavericks’ last game against the Clippers, where he had a season-high five assists in 35 minutes of action.

