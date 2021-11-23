Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets (9-8) will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers (9-8) at Moda Center Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are currently on a four-game losing skid, most recently being trounced by the Phoenix Suns with a 126-97 final score on Sunday. The Blazers have won their last three straight, and four of their last five. The only loss in that stretch came at the hands of the Nuggets about a week ago.

Portland is favored by six points at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -260 on the moneyline while Denver is +210. The point total is set at 213.5.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers -6 (-115)

While the last meeting between these two sides ended in a 124-95 blowout in favor of the Nuggets, tonight’s contest may end up being very different. Denver C Nikola Jokic exploded for 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in that outing, leading the home side to a relatively easy victory. This time around, Jokic may not see the floor due to a wrist injury that’s kept him sidelined for the last two games. He’s listed as questionable ahead of tonight, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be able to play in Portland. Michael Porter Jr. (back) has also been out since November 6th, while Jamal Murray continues his ACL recovery. Denver will also be without Bones Hyland (ankle) and Zeke Nnaji (ankle).

A full-strength Trail Blazers side should be able to take advantage of the depleted Nuggets and notch a win at home.

Over/Under: Over 213.5 (-110)

The Trail Blazers haven’t scored less than 112 in their last three outings while Damian Lillard hasn’t scored less than 20 in his last seven games. He just put in a 39-point performance against the 76ers on Saturday and will look to replicate that against the Nuggets. With Denver missing so many players, expect Portland to take advantage and run up the score as much as possible.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.