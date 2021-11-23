Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks (9-7) will stay in Los Angeles to face off against the Clippers (10-7) at STAPLES Center for the second of back-to-back games. LA won the first contest with a 97-91 final score as Paul George put up 29 points to lead the Clips to victory. Dallas has been without star Luka Doncic since the 15th after he sprained his left knee, and they’ve lost all three games since they’ve been without him.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers favored by 5.5 points at home, priced at -220 on the moneyline. The Mavs come in at +180 while the point total is set to 209.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -5.5 (-110)

Doncic appeared to be on his way back to game ready as he practiced with his team in LA on Monday, but reportedly aggravated his injury and had to take a seat. He’s now listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers. If there’s one thing Doncic’s injury has proven, it’s that the Mavs have a really tough time winning when he’s not on the floor. Kristaps Porzingis stepped up and led the Mavs with 25 points and eight rebounds in their loss to the Clips on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as PG-13, Reggie Jackson, and Ivica Zubac all put in big performances to secure the win. If Doncic doesn’t play tonight, this one is set up perfectly for LA to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 209.5 (-105)

Without Doncic, the Mavericks have been held to under 100 points in two of their last three games. To be fair, they also limited the Clippers to just 97 points in Sunday’s contest. The last game stayed under when the total was set at 211.5, so with this total only dropping by two points, under should be the play again as both teams will look to play solid defense.

