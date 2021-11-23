 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Tuesday, November 23rd

No. 1 takes on No. 2 on Tuesday, for the 43rd time in AP poll history.

By Collin Sherwin
A wide angle general view as the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels play against the Michigan Wolverines during the Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena on November 19th, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gonzaga is out to prove they are the best team in the country and Thanksgiving week brings its two biggest tests until the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs face No. 5 Duke on Friday but on Tuesday they first face No. 2 UCLA.

Gonzaga and UCLA meet at 10 p.m. on a neutral court at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ESPN will host what will be the 43rd meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll since 1949. Last year, Gonzaga and Baylor were scheduled to play as the top two teams in the poll, but the game was canceled shortly before tip-off due to COVID-19. This is a rematch of the Final Four this past spring where Gonzaga beat UCLA on a Jalen Suggs three with one second left in overtime.

Tuesday’s schedule features three other ranked matchups. In the late afternoon, No. 12 Houston faces Wisconsin in Las Vegas the Maui Invitational. In Kansas City, No. 14 Illinois faces Kansas State and No. 13 Arkansas faces Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic. They’re not quite Gonzaga-UCLA, but all should be fun.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, November 23rd, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Opening Odds Nov. 23

Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total
Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total
5:00 PM Wisconsin #12 Houston ESPN Houston -5 121.5
7:00 PM UNC Asheville North Carolina ACC+ North Carolina -22 154
7:00 PM #14 Illinois Kansas State ESPNews TBA TBA
9:30 PM Cincinnati #13 Arkansas ESPN2 TBA TBA
10:00 PM #1 Gonzaga #2 UCLA ESPN Gonzaga -5.5 156.5

More From DraftKings Nation