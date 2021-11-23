Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Tuesday, November 23rd

Gonzaga is out to prove they are the best team in the country and Thanksgiving week brings its two biggest tests until the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs face No. 5 Duke on Friday but on Tuesday they first face No. 2 UCLA.

Gonzaga and UCLA meet at 10 p.m. on a neutral court at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ESPN will host what will be the 43rd meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll since 1949. Last year, Gonzaga and Baylor were scheduled to play as the top two teams in the poll, but the game was canceled shortly before tip-off due to COVID-19. This is a rematch of the Final Four this past spring where Gonzaga beat UCLA on a Jalen Suggs three with one second left in overtime.

Tuesday’s schedule features three other ranked matchups. In the late afternoon, No. 12 Houston faces Wisconsin in Las Vegas the Maui Invitational. In Kansas City, No. 14 Illinois faces Kansas State and No. 13 Arkansas faces Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic. They’re not quite Gonzaga-UCLA, but all should be fun.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, November 23rd, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: