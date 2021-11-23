NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 23rd

The best two teams in the country will face off in a terrific early season battle as No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 2 UCLA in Las Vegas.

The Zags picked up right where they left off before the national championship game last season, with 5-star freshman Chet Holmgren replacing his high school teammate Jalen Suggs as the young prodigy that keeps the best offense in college basketball moving. They took care of Texas 86-74 in their only real test so far this season, and almost doubled up Central Michigan while scoring 107 points last night.

UCLA somehow got Johnny Juzang to not enter the NBA Draft, who last season led them from overtime in the First Four to losing to Gonzaga in overtime in the Final Four. This year they beat Villanova in overtime 11 days ago at home in their only matchup against a Top 200 team. Juzang had 25 points in 41 minutes, while as a team the Bruins outrebounded the Wildcats 46-32.

Also keep an eye on a good one in Kansas City, as Cincinnati takes on No. 13 Arkansas. Cinci ran No. 14 Illinois off the floor yesterday in a 71-51 upset stunner, while Arkansas out-athlete’d a game Kansas State 72-64. Both teams use plenty of depth and aren’t afraid to get up and down the floor, and the final of the Hall of Fame Classic should be your second screen while watching the Zags and Bruins.

Here are the latest odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball as of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Opening Odds Nov. 23 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 5:00 PM Wisconsin #12 Houston ESPN Houston -5 121.5 7:00 PM UNC Asheville North Carolina ACC+ North Carolina -22 154 7:00 PM #14 Illinois Kansas State ESPNews Illinois -11 134.5 9:30 PM Cincinnati #13 Arkansas ESPN2 Arkansas -5 142 10:00 PM #1 Gonzaga #2 UCLA ESPN Gonzaga -5.5 156.5

