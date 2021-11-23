College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for

Thanksgiving week rolls along in the world of college basketball and the slate is once again filled with a handful of Top 25 teams in action.

The marquee game, of course, is No. 1 Gonzaga battling No. 2 UCLA but we’ll look elsewhere to see which ranked program could be in danger of falling. Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, Tuesday, November 23rd. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Houston

The semifinals of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas will pit the No. 12 Cougars against the Badgers and the former should be on upset alert here.

Wisconsin is ranked 38th in KenPom have mostly handled business so far this season with its lone setback being a 63-58 loss to Providence. The Badgers held Texas A&M to under 40% shooting yesterday and locked down defensively in the second half to pull away for a 69-58 win.

Kansas State vs. No. 14 Illinois

The No. 14 Fighting Illini are on upset alert against Kansas State at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City by virtue of their previous two outings.

Following a close road loss to Marquette last week, Illinois was blasted by Cincinnati 71-51 on Monday. The team shot just 28.1% from the field throughout the entire game and scraped together just 20 points in the second half. If they’re not careful, they could have another embarrassing performance against the Wildcats today.

Cincinnati vs. No. 13 Arkansas

The aforementioned Bearcats will have the chance to walk out of Kansas City as tournament champions when going nose-to-nose with the No. 13 Razorbacks.

Mike Saunders Jr. and Jeremiah Davenport combined for 39 points in yesterday’s win and if they can get more people involved on offense, that will give them enough to hang with Arkansas.

