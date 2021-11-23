The North Carolina Tar Heels had a rough weekend and tumbled out of the AP Top 25 as a result. First-year head coach Hubert Davis and company will look to get back on track when welcoming UNC Asheville to the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday.

North Carolina (3-2) had a rough go of things at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut over the weekend, falling 94-83 to Purdue on Saturday before getting overpowered in an 89-72 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. The Tar Heels shot just 40% from the field against the Vols and were led by Brady Manek, who had 24 points.

UNC Asheville (1-2) have already been roughed up a few times this year and were last seen getting dominated by UT-Chattanooga for a 75-45 blowout loss last Sunday. The only one who hit double digits for the Bulldogs was Trent Stephney, who had 13 points.

How to watch North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

When: Tuesday, November 23rd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ACC Network+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UNC -21

Total: 154

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.