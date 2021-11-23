We have ourselves a titanic clash in college basketball on Tuesday night as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will battle the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in a rematch of last year’s Final Four thriller. This showdown will take place in Las Vegas as part of day two of the Good Sam Empire Classic.

Gonzaga will enter tonight’s match fresh off playing Central Michigan in day one of the Empire Classic on Monday. The top-ranked Bulldogs entered Las Vegas averaging 89.8 points per game on a nation best 55.1% shooting from the field. Wooden Award candidate Drew Timme is putting up 20.8 points and 5.3 rebounds a game and in a few cases, he hasn’t played any more than 25 minutes.

UCLA also got to work in Las Vegas on Monday, battling Bellarmine to kick off. The Bruins also boast one of the nation’s best offenses, averaging 94.8 ppg on just under 50 percent shooting. The have their own Wooden Award candidate in Johnny Juzang, who is putting up 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds a game.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA

When: Tuesday, November 23rd, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -5

Total: TBA

Gonzaga -5

UCLA is going to do everything they can to slow this game down. That’s not going to work, and while Juzang is going to get his, there’s just no way for UCLA to keep up with the scoring of the No. 1 offense in all of college basketball by a wide margin.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.