How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the November 23rd episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens once again tonight with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just 12 days away from NXT’s War Games pay-per-view and one War Games match on the women’s side has already been announced for the show. We’ll for sure get more build towards that spectacle tonight, along with the establishment of the men’s match as well.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, November 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

Last week’s main event match devolved into an all-out brawl, leading to the announcement of the first War Games match where Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai will face the team of Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and a partner to be named later. We’ll get a small precursor to that match tonight when NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose takes on Jade in one-on-one action.

Also on the show, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will try to teach Grayson Waller a lesson when facing him in singles action. The main event of the show will be a triple-treat title match where North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will put his belt on the line against Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. One would imagine this ending in some kind of chaotic, smoz finish where all of the combatants will be tabbed for the men’s War Games match next Sunday.