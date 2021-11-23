NFL playoff picture: Projections for AFC, NFC, what odds tell us headed to Week 12

The NFL has wrapped up Week 11 and the NFL playoff picture is not much clearer than it was a week ago. In the AFC, two games separate first place from tenth place. In the NFC, the top teams are fairly secure, but seven teams are within a game of each other between sixth and 12th place.

The team in best position right now is the Arizona Cardinals. They’ve gone 2-1 the past three weeks with divisional wins over the 49ers and Seahawks in spite of missing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They are only a game and a half up on the Rams in the division and a game up on the Packers for best record in the conference, but they’re on track to secure a playoff berth sooner than later.

DraftKings Sportsbook has posted the latest odds for each team to make the playoffs and the Cardinals are the only team that have been taken off the board. You can still bet the Cardinals to not make the playoffs at +4000, but it’s hard to see that as anything other than a sucker bet.

Below we’ve broken out each team’s odds to make the playoffs when they opened and then last week and this week. The biggest movers from open to now are the Patriots and Bengals. The Patriots opened at +115 to make the playoffs and have improved to -500 now that they hold the AFC East lead. The Bengals opened at +500 and have improved to -120 now that they sit in the third wild card spot.

Here’s what the playoff standings look like coming out of Week 11. That’s followed by each team’s odds of making the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC playoff picture

1. Tennessee Titans, 8-3

2. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3

3. New England Patriots, 7-4

4. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-4

5. Buffalo Bills, 6-4

6. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-4

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 6-4

Outside looking in: Pittsburgh Steelers, (5-4-1), Indianapolis Colts (6-5), Cleveland Browns (6-5), Denver Broncos (5-5), Las Vegas Raiders (5-5)

NFC playoff picture

1. Arizona Cardinals, 9-2

2. Green Bay Packers, 8-3

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7-3

4. Dallas Cowboys, 7-3

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-3

6. Minnesota Vikings, 5-5

7. New Orleans Saints, 5-5

Outside looking in: San Francisco 49ers (5-5), Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), Carolina Panthers (5-6), Atlanta Falcons (4-6), Washington Football Team (4-6), New York Giants (3-7), Seattle Seahawks (3-7)

Odds to make 2022 NFL Playoffs, Week 12 Team Opening Post-Week 10 Post-Week 11 Team Opening Post-Week 10 Post-Week 11 ARI Cardinals +175 -10000 OTB GB Packers -330 -10000 -10000 TEN Titans -165 -10000 -5000 DAL Cowboys -120 -10000 -3500 TD Buccaneers -3500 -2500 -3500 LA Rams -200 -2000 -2000 KC Chiefs -1000 -500 -1000 BUF Bills -450 -2000 -550 NE Patriots +115 -280 -500 BAL Ravens -330 -500 -450 LA Chargers +105 -200 -280 IND Colts -110 +130 -130 CIN Bengals +500 -120 -120 MIN Vikings +110 +160 -120 SF 49ers -225 +165 -110 PHI Eagles +300 +200 +120 CLE Browns -225 +125 +130 NO Saints +110 -150 +150 PIT Steelers +160 +175 +300 DEN Broncos +120 +275 +350 LV Raiders +400 +225 +600 WAS Football Team +135 +1000 +600 CAR Panthers +225 +300 +650 ATL Falcons +225 +450 +1000 SEA Seahawks -140 +300 +1000 NY Giants +225 +1200 +1200 MIA Dolphins +115 +2500 +2500 CHI Bears +225 +1600 +3500 HOU Texans +800 +50000 +50000 DET Lions +750 +100000 +100000 JAX Jaguars +350 +100000 +100000 NY Jets +550 +100000 +100000

