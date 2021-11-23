 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cole Beasley gets in limited practice on Tuesday for Week 12

We break down the news that Cole Beasley was limited in practice on Tuesday.

Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills runs a pass route during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was limited in practice for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with a rib injury. Beasley reportedly suffered the injury in the first week of November.

Fantasy football implications

Beasley has been battling through a ribs injury that has impacted his playing time over the last couple of games. Last week against the Colts, he had four receptions (five targets) for 23 yards and played 57% of offensive snaps.

This was an improvement from the Bills’ previous game against the Jets in Week 10. In that contest, Beasley had two receptions (two targets) for 15 yards and played 16% of offensive snaps. If he’s limited once again on Wednesday, then it would not be out of the question to see second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis play a larger role. In the last two games, Davis has five receptions (seven targets) for 132 yards. He’s also played 52% and 34% of offensive snaps in Weeks 10 and 11.

