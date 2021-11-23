Report: Zach Wilson cleared, expected to start Week 12 vs. Texans

New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has been cleared of his knee injury and is expected to start in Week 12 vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday, per The Athletic. Wilson has been sidelined since Week 7 vs. the New England Patriots due to a knee injury. The Jets have used Mike White and even brought back veteran QB Joe Flacco to start last week vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy football implications

With Wilson back, it’s unclear how much of a boost it is for the Jets offense. New York hadn’t been moving the ball well with Wilson under center. White did OK in a pinch and had his moments, but also turned the ball over a ton. Flacco may be old, but had a pretty decent game last week with 291 yards and 2 TDs. Rookie WR Elijah Moore also had his best game of the season playing with Flacco, catching 8 passes for 141 yards and a TD.