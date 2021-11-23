We’ve reached the semifinals of the 2021 Maui Invitational in Las Vegas as the No. 12 Houston Cougars will battle the Wisconsin Badgers for a spot in Wednesday’s championsho game.

Houston (4-0) opened the tournament on Monday by handling Butler for a 70-52 blowout victory. The Cougars held control of the contest from the opening tip, limiting the Bulldogs to just 20 points in the first half. Fabian White Jr. shined for UH with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Wisconsin (3-1) also handled business on Monday in a 69-58 victory over Texas A&M. Both teams shot under 40% in this one but it was the Badgers who ended up pulling away in the second half. Jonathan Davis had a near double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Houston

When: Tuesday, November 23rd, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -5

Total: 121.5

The Pick

Under 121.5

You can’t make the number low enough to go over here. Both these teams go under 67 possessions per game and are in the 300’s in pace, and both have Top 11 defenses in all of college basketball. Reinforce the rims and start mixing the mortar, we’re laying bricks all night long in Las Vegas.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.