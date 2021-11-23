The Match V odds: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

The PGA Tour is taking the week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, but Friday brings a high profile golf contest. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will square off in The Match V.

The made-for-TV event will feature the recent rivals facing off at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Friday, November 26. Turner Sports will televise The Match, airing it on TNT, TBS, TruTV and HLN. The golfers will tee off at 4 p.m. ET and are playing 12 holes instead of the usual 18.

Koepka and DeChambeau have feuded over the past two years. It started with Koepka complaining about DeChambeau’s perceived slow play, and escalated from there with sniping and back-and-forth. Fans started chanting “Brooksy” at DeChambeau during tournaments, with it reaching a point where the PGA made a rule change to stop the taunts. The two seemingly reconciled for the Ryder Cup, sharing a hug after the US won the tournament.

Now they face off in a one-on-one competition in Las Vegas. DeChambeau is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -125 to win. Koepka is a +105 underdog. Both golfers have eight career PGA Tour victories. DeChambeau also won the US Open while Koepka has four major championship wins.