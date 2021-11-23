 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 13

The Crimson Tide falls down the board as Ohio State is now the second choice to take home the trophy.

By Collin Sherwin
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder greets fans after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14.&nbsp; Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bearcats are now amongst the top four to win the College Football Playoff title for 2022, as the Oregon Ducks fall basically out of the picture.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs improve from -110 last week to -120 now on the rest of the country. Ohio State’s blowout win over Michigan State sealed the fate of the Spartans, who are now in “put that ticket in a scrapbook” territory at +8000. The Buckeyes on the other hand went from +400 to +300, and look to be a legitimate contender to the throne of UGA.

Alabama goes from +360 to +400 with their win over Arkansas, and they fall outside the top two on the odds board for the first time this season.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 23rd from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFP Championship Odds 11/23

Team Odds
Team Odds
Georgia -120
Ohio State +300
Alabama +400
Cincinnati +3500
Michigan +4000
Oklahoma +4500
Oklahoma State +5000
Notre Dame +5000
Ole Miss +20000
Pittsburgh +20000
Oregon +20000
Wisconsin +20000
Baylor +30000
Iowa +30000
Michigan State +30000
Utah +30000
UTSA +50000
Wake Forest +50000
San Diego State +100000
Louisiana-Lafayette +100000
Houston +100000
BYU +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation