Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Week 13

The Cincinnati Bearcats are now amongst the top four to win the College Football Playoff title for 2022, as the Oregon Ducks fall basically out of the picture.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs improve from -110 last week to -120 now on the rest of the country. Ohio State’s blowout win over Michigan State sealed the fate of the Spartans, who are now in “put that ticket in a scrapbook” territory at +8000. The Buckeyes on the other hand went from +400 to +300, and look to be a legitimate contender to the throne of UGA.

Alabama goes from +360 to +400 with their win over Arkansas, and they fall outside the top two on the odds board for the first time this season.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 23rd from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFP Championship Odds 11/23 Team Odds Team Odds Georgia -120 Ohio State +300 Alabama +400 Cincinnati +3500 Michigan +4000 Oklahoma +4500 Oklahoma State +5000 Notre Dame +5000 Ole Miss +20000 Pittsburgh +20000 Oregon +20000 Wisconsin +20000 Baylor +30000 Iowa +30000 Michigan State +30000 Utah +30000 UTSA +50000 Wake Forest +50000 San Diego State +100000 Louisiana-Lafayette +100000 Houston +100000 BYU +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.