CFP show: How to watch fourth College Football Playoff rankings show on Tuesday, November 23rd

College football’s rankings will change once again as the third set set of official rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee will be issued tonight. Week 4 of the committee issuing a Top 25 returns on Tuesday, November 23rd at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

Georgia is certainly the No. 1 team in the country, but we might see last week’s No. 2 Alabama fall back a bit behind what was No. 4 Ohio State, who was dominant in a 56-7 drubbing over previous No. 7 Michigan State. And speaking drubbings, the title hopes of the previous No. 3 Oregon Ducks have gone by the wayside due to a 38-7 pasting from Utah. This will be the sixth-straight year the Pac-12 misses out on the last four.

The selection committee has been lucky during the College Football Playoff era because everything tends to work itself out before Championship Weekend. Cincinnati was No. 5 last week, and with a 48-14 blowout of a good SMU team they should be in position to move up since No. 3 with Oregon melted down in front of them.

The CFP rankings will be revealed on the following dates and times from Tuesday, November 23rd through Selection Sunday on Sunday, December 5th.