What time is CFP rankings show on Tuesday, November 23?

The college football season is coming down the home stretch and on Tuesday, November 23rd, we’ll get the fourth set of rankings for the 2021-22 College Football Playoff. The rankings will be released on ESPN and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the last set of rankings before Rivalry Weekend, and with some teams not having much more room to improve until a a conference championship game, you could see the end of plenty of dreams of making the last four.. The committee will release rankings again on November 30, and then the final official rankings on December 5.

The four teams selected to participate in the semifinals will play on Friday, December 31 in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The national championship game will take place on Monday, January 10, in Indianapolis.

Georgia has been the No. 1 team in all rankings this season, and that will continue tonight. Alabama and Ohio State will likely jockey for the No. 2 and No. 3 spots after the Buckeyes blowout win over Michigan State. And with Oregon playing themselves out of contention with a 38-7 loss at Utah, the question now becomes will Cincinnati be the first Group of Five team to make the Top Four in any rankings list ever, or will they be passed by the Michigan Wolverines.