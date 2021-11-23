The Illinois Fighting Illini have dropped two straight games as a big favorite, and all might not be well for center Kofi Cockburn without guard Ayo Dosumnu running the show in the back court anymore. But they’ll get one more chance to stem the tide against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night in the third place game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Illinois (2-2) got blown out of the gym by unranked Cincinnati 71-51 on Monday night. The Illini were just 3-22 from three-point range with 14 turnovers, and allowed UC’s Mike Saunders to score 20 points in 24 minutes off the bench. That upset followed a 67-66 loss at Marquette a week prior. Head coach Brad Underwood hopes to right the ship, but will need to do so against his alma mater in Kansas State.

The Jayhawks (2-1) were game opponents for No. 13 Arkansas before falling 72-64 on Monday. Both teams were also 3-22 from downtown, but 11 more free throws attempted and 10 more made were the difference for the Razorbacks.

How to watch No. 14 Illinois vs. Kansas State

When: Tuesday, November 23rd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPNews

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.