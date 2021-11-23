Thanks to their blowout upset of the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday night, the Cincinnati Bearcats have thrown a wrench into the predicted bracket and will face the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Final of the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night in Kansas City, MO.

UC (5-0) got 20 points in 24 minutes off the bench from guard Mike Saunders, and junior forward Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points and four rebounds in the victory. The Bearcats held the heavily favored Illini to just 3-22 from three-point range, while outrebounding the No. 1 adjusted defensive team in America 40-36.

Arkansas (4-0) put six players in double figures in their 72-64 win over a plucky Kansas State team. Connor Vanover and Chris Lykes both had 14 points for the winners, where the difference was going 27-34 from the free throw line to just 17-23 for the Wildcats.

How to watch Cincinnati vs No. 13 Arkansas

When: Tuesday, November 23rd, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.