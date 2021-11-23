Report: Matt Nagy told he will be fired after Thanksgiving, day after Bulls fans chant for his firing

It has been a rough season for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, and it might be ending sooner than later. The coach has been told he will be fired after the team’s Week 12 Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, according to former Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mark Konkol.

Konkol is the only person reporting this news and he is doing so for “hyperlocal” news site Patch.com. No national media is reporting it, but nobody would be surprised to see Nagy fired sooner than later.

The idea that he’s been told already he’ll be fired later this week is a bit odd, but given the short week for the Thanksgiving game, there could be some logic to it. The Bears are 3-7 and in third place in the NFC North. They are only two games back in the wild card race, but they’ve shown nothing to indicate they’ll bounce back. A loss to the Lions on Thursday would all but end their playoff chances, while a win against the winless Lions can’t really offer much in the way of positives.

This report comes a day after Bulls fans started a “Fire Nagy” chant during a blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers.