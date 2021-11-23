Anthony Davis questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Knicks with non-COVID illness

Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis is being listed as questionable to play in Tuesday night’s game vs. the New York Knicks because of a non-Covid related illness. The Lakers will be without LeBron James, who is suspended after Sunday’s altercation with Isaiah Stewart in the win over the Detroit Pistons. Davis has been on the injury report all season, so this is nothing new.

So there’s a chance the Lakers operate Tuesday night with no AD or LeBron. Happy Russell Westbrook chalk night! Westbrook will be on his own if AD is sidelined and this makes him a pretty strong tournament play on DraftKings at $10,500. You’d have the MSG narrative for Westbrook going and he’d likely need to play big minutes with a usage rate around 40-50 percent.

As for who else might have to step up, Talen Horton-Tucker may be more chalky than Russ given a $5,900 price tag. We’ve only got four games, so THT will probably be a free space if AD is sidelined. Horton-Tucker hasn’t been good the past two games, but was great in three games after returning to the lineup. He should play around 30 minutes if Davis is sidelined and would be the second option behind Westbrook on a very thin Lakers rotation.

The Lakers were 4.5-point underdogs before the AD news. If Davis sits, the Knicks will likely move to 6.5 or even 7-point favorites against LA at home. This could give us a bit of an edge if you want to take the Lakers and the points before tip-off. There’s still a chance Davis ends up playing. If that’s the case, then the Lakers will have a pretty decent shot at winning and this line would probably have a closer spread.