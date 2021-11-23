Bears announce Andy Dalton will start on Thanksgiving vs. Lions

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Tuesday that Andy Dalton will start on Thanksgiving day when the Bears travel to face the Detroit Lions to open Week 12. Rookie starter Justin Fields injured his ribs in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens and was unable to get ready in time for Thursday’s game.

Dalton came on for Fields against the Ravens and completed 11 of 23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. The team very nearly sprung the upset, but the Ravens scored with 22 seconds left to get the win.

The Bears will release two more practice reports and their final injury report this week, but there’s a good chance Dalton will be without wide receiver Allen Robinson on Thursday. He did not play Sunday due to a hamstring injury and has not practiced to open Week 12. That would leave Dalton with a WR corps that includes Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant, and Damiere Byrd.