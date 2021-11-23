 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati are Top Four in College Football Playoff

The Bearcats are the first Group of Five team to break the Top Four in the history of the rankings

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder greets fans after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14.&nbsp; Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the rankings of the CFP Selection Committee for November 23rd, ahead of Week 13 of the college football season.

Cincinnati becomes the first team from the Group of Five to reach the top four of the rankings. With two games left, one against lowly ECU and the other Houston in the American Conference Championship Game, if they are able to win two more, they’ll be the first team to break through from a non-power conference for the title.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorite to win the national championship at -120, making them favored over the other 129 teams in FBS college football. Ohio State checks in with the second-best chance at +300, Alabama at +400, Cincinnati at +3500, and Michigan at +4000.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams from November 23 from the 2021 College Football Playoff selection committee.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Michigan
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Baylor
  9. Mississippi
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Iowa
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Utah
  20. NC State
  21. San Diego State
  22. UTSA
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Arkansas

