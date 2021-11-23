Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati are Top Four in College Football Playoff

Here are the rankings of the CFP Selection Committee for November 23rd, ahead of Week 13 of the college football season.

Cincinnati becomes the first team from the Group of Five to reach the top four of the rankings. With two games left, one against lowly ECU and the other Houston in the American Conference Championship Game, if they are able to win two more, they’ll be the first team to break through from a non-power conference for the title.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorite to win the national championship at -120, making them favored over the other 129 teams in FBS college football. Ohio State checks in with the second-best chance at +300, Alabama at +400, Cincinnati at +3500, and Michigan at +4000.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams from November 23 from the 2021 College Football Playoff selection committee.