Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving week is here or as I call it, fantasy football Christmas. This week is big for fantasy leagues, as we are extremely close to most fantasy playoffs and many teams are jockeying for a playoff spot. Let’s take a look at the fantasy running back landscape as we head into Week 12.

Injury news

Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys

Elliott is dealing with a knee injury, but plans on playing through it as it is. He was a full go in practice, so play him as usual and hope it doesn’t get any worse.

Mark Ingram/Alvin Kamara, Saints

Neither Ingram or Kamara practiced on Tuesday and the Saints play on Thanksgiving. Things could change drastically on Wednesday, but if both were to miss, Tony Jones Jr. would be in line for a big workload against the Bills.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Mitchell remains day-to-day with a finger injury. He seemed close to playing last week, so could return against the Vikings, but nothing is set in stone at this point.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.