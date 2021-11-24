 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D/ST rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 12 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates his interception against the Miami Dolphins along with defensive back Siran Neal (33) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 is gone and Week 12 is staring us down like we said something bad about its momma. This is likely a pivotal week for many fantasy teams, as they try to stay in the playoff race or squeak into it. There aren’t many great matchups this week for D/STs to stream, but I’m still very much on team stream when it comes to D/STs.

Bye weeks

Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs

Streaming options

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions aren’t always giving up big D/ST points, but with Jared Goff or Tim Boyle at the helm, you know you aren’t going to see negative points on your fake team. Goff looks like he has a decent chance to play, but a less than 100 percent Goff is my kind of Goff when talking D/STs.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

The Ravens defense isn’t it’s usual self this season, but Baker Mayfield isn’t close to healthy and he continues to play through pain. A couple sacks and he’ll give the ball away multiple times while thinking that he’s somehow helping the team because he’s playing through pain.

D/ST rankings for Week 12

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Buffalo Bills @ NO
2 Pittsburgh Steelers @ CIN
3 Chicago Bears @ DET
4 Baltimore Ravens vs CLE
5 Dallas Cowboys vs LV
6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ IND
7 San Francisco 49ers vs MIN
8 Carolina Panthers @ MIA
9 New England Patriots vs TEN
10 Los Angeles Rams @ GB
11 Miami Dolphins vs CAR
12 New Orleans Saints vs BUF
13 Washington Football Team vs SEA
14 Los Angeles Chargers @ DEN
15 Denver Broncos vs LAC
16 Green Bay Packers vs LAR
17 Cleveland Browns @ BAL
18 Houston Texans vs NYJ
19 Minnesota Vikings @ SF
20 Atlanta Falcons @ JAC
21 Jacksonville Jaguars vs ATL
22 New York Jets @ HOU
23 Seattle Seahawks @ WAS
24 New York Giants vs PHI
25 Philadelphia Eagles @ NYG
26 Detroit Lions vs CHI
27 Cincinnati Bengals vs PIT
28 Tennessee Titans @ NE
29 Indianapolis Colts vs TB
30 Las Vegas Raiders @ DAL

