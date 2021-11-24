D/ST rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 is gone and Week 12 is staring us down like we said something bad about its momma. This is likely a pivotal week for many fantasy teams, as they try to stay in the playoff race or squeak into it. There aren’t many great matchups this week for D/STs to stream, but I’m still very much on team stream when it comes to D/STs.

Bye weeks

Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs

Streaming options

The Lions aren’t always giving up big D/ST points, but with Jared Goff or Tim Boyle at the helm, you know you aren’t going to see negative points on your fake team. Goff looks like he has a decent chance to play, but a less than 100 percent Goff is my kind of Goff when talking D/STs.

The Ravens defense isn’t it’s usual self this season, but Baker Mayfield isn’t close to healthy and he continues to play through pain. A couple sacks and he’ll give the ball away multiple times while thinking that he’s somehow helping the team because he’s playing through pain.