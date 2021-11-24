D/ST rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 is gone and Week 12 is staring us down like we said something bad about its momma. This is likely a pivotal week for many fantasy teams, as they try to stay in the playoff race or squeak into it. There aren’t many great matchups this week for D/STs to stream, but I’m still very much on team stream when it comes to D/STs.
Bye weeks
Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs
Streaming options
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
The Lions aren’t always giving up big D/ST points, but with Jared Goff or Tim Boyle at the helm, you know you aren’t going to see negative points on your fake team. Goff looks like he has a decent chance to play, but a less than 100 percent Goff is my kind of Goff when talking D/STs.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
The Ravens defense isn’t it’s usual self this season, but Baker Mayfield isn’t close to healthy and he continues to play through pain. A couple sacks and he’ll give the ball away multiple times while thinking that he’s somehow helping the team because he’s playing through pain.
D/ST rankings for Week 12
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|@ NO
|2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ CIN
|3
|Chicago Bears
|@ DET
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|vs CLE
|5
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs LV
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ IND
|7
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs MIN
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|@ MIA
|9
|New England Patriots
|vs TEN
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|@ GB
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|vs CAR
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|vs BUF
|13
|Washington Football Team
|vs SEA
|14
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ DEN
|15
|Denver Broncos
|vs LAC
|16
|Green Bay Packers
|vs LAR
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|@ BAL
|18
|Houston Texans
|vs NYJ
|19
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ SF
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ JAC
|21
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs ATL
|22
|New York Jets
|@ HOU
|23
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ WAS
|24
|New York Giants
|vs PHI
|25
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ NYG
|26
|Detroit Lions
|vs CHI
|27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs PIT
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|@ NE
|29
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs TB
|30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@ DAL