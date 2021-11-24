 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quarterback rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 12 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Highmark Stadium.&nbsp; Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. Happy Thanksgiving! We get three games to give thanks for while we stuff or self to the brim and plenty of fantasy football to sweat. Let’s get into the rankings.

Injury news

Justin Fields, Bears

Fields has a ribs injury and Andy Dalton will get the start on Thursday against the Lions. Fields should have a chance to play in Week 13.

Zach Wilson, Jets

Wilson is set to return from a knee sprain to play the Texans, which is good, because both Mike White and Joe Flacco have been put on the COVID-19 list. Flacco will be out at least ten days due to his inability to understand the scientific method.

Bye weeks

Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs

Kyler Murray will get another week to recover from his ankle injury and is all but assured to return in lucky Week 13, while Patrick Mahomes will look to figure out Cover-2 while we all sit and hope he can.

Quarterback Rankings Week 12

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs CLE
2 Josh Allen BUF @ NO
3 Tom Brady TB @ IND
4 Jalen Hurts PHI @ NYG
5 Dak Prescott DAL vs LV
6 Justin Herbert LAC @ DEN
7 Aaron Rodgers GB vs LAR
8 Matthew Stafford LAR @ GB
9 Cam Newton CAR @ MIA
10 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs MIN
11 Russell Wilson SEA @ WAS
12 Kirk Cousins MIN @ SF
13 Derek Carr LV @ DAL
14 Carson Wentz IND vs TB
15 Joe Burrow CIN vs PIT
16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs CAR
17 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs SEA
18 Mac Jones NE vs TEN
19 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ NE
20 Tyrod Taylor HOU vs NYJ
21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ CIN
22 Andy Dalton CHI @ DET
23 Matt Ryan ATL @ JAC
24 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs LAC
25 Daniel Jones NYG vs PHI
26 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs ATL
27 Baker Mayfield CLE @ BAL
28 Trevor Siemian NO vs BUF
29 Joe Flacco NYJ @ HOU
30 Tim Boyle DET vs CHI
31 Zach Wilson NYJ @ HOU
32 Taysom Hill NO vs BUF
34 Jared Goff DET vs CHI

More From DraftKings Nation