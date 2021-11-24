Quarterback rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season. Happy Thanksgiving! We get three games to give thanks for while we stuff or self to the brim and plenty of fantasy football to sweat. Let’s get into the rankings.
Injury news
Justin Fields, Bears
Fields has a ribs injury and Andy Dalton will get the start on Thursday against the Lions. Fields should have a chance to play in Week 13.
Zach Wilson, Jets
Wilson is set to return from a knee sprain to play the Texans, which is good, because both Mike White and Joe Flacco have been put on the COVID-19 list. Flacco will be out at least ten days due to his inability to understand the scientific method.
Bye weeks
Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs
Kyler Murray will get another week to recover from his ankle injury and is all but assured to return in lucky Week 13, while Patrick Mahomes will look to figure out Cover-2 while we all sit and hope he can.
Quarterback Rankings Week 12
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|vs CLE
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@ NO
|3
|Tom Brady
|TB
|@ IND
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|@ NYG
|5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|vs LV
|6
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|@ DEN
|7
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|vs LAR
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|@ GB
|9
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|@ MIA
|10
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|vs MIN
|11
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|@ WAS
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|@ SF
|13
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@ DAL
|14
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|vs TB
|15
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|vs PIT
|16
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|vs CAR
|17
|Taylor Heinicke
|WAS
|vs SEA
|18
|Mac Jones
|NE
|vs TEN
|19
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|@ NE
|20
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|21
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|@ CIN
|22
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|@ DET
|23
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@ JAC
|24
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|vs LAC
|25
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|vs PHI
|26
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|vs ATL
|27
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|@ BAL
|28
|Trevor Siemian
|NO
|vs BUF
|29
|Joe Flacco
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|30
|Tim Boyle
|DET
|vs CHI
|31
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|32
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs BUF
|34
|Jared Goff
|DET
|vs CHI