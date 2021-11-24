Running back PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 shall hence be known as the week that Jonathan Taylor became king of all running backs, and Austin Ekeler became the prince. Together, they combined for 319 scrimmage yards and a whopping nine touchdowns. If you roster them, congrats on your Week 11 win. If you faced them, well... sorry for your loss. It’s time we move on to Week 12 as you look to clinch your fantasy football playoffs or at least get you close as your leagues approach the post-season.

Injury news

The Browns could have their backfield back in full swing in Week 12, as Kareem Hunt will look to make his return from IR after suffering a calf injury earlier this season. Chubb returned in Week 11 from the COVID/reserve list and assumed his usual workload.

Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive game in Week 11 as he manages a knee injury. Kamara only practiced once last week and is on a short turnaround with the Saints contest against the Bills on Thanksgiving. He seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging yet another DNP on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Jets RB Michael Carter suffered a sprained ankle in Week 11 and is likely to miss the next couple of weeks. Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson are likely to manage the load in his absence.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell missed Week 11 after undergoing minor surgery for a broken finger. He was listed as doubtful heading into the game he could potentially suit up against the Vikings if he progresses well this week.

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL and missed Week 11, which was estimated to keep him sidelined around 1-3 weeks. He hasn’t yet been ruled out for Week 12, but with a Week 13 bye in place for the Packers, it seems more likely that we’ll see him make a Week 14 return.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who just returned from an ankle injury, and James Conner. Conner’s teammate, Chase Edmonds, remains on IR with an ankle injury.

Week 12 RB streamer

Rex Burkhead vs. NYJ

This Week 12 RB streamer pick isn’t for the faint of heart. The Texans announced the release of RB Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday, a bit of a surprise, though perhaps we should have seen it coming with Burkhead’s season-high 18 carries in Week 11. He’s been incredibly inefficient so far in the season (as have the Texans as a whole), but next up, he’ll see the Jets — the perfect cure-all for any running back’s struggles. Though we can’t go into Week 12 expecting a win for Houston, the Jets are bad enough that the game script should be right to run the ball. The Jets have allowed the third-most rushing yards and third-most receiving yards and a league-high 21 touchdowns to opposing RBs. If he sees the volume, Burkhead could provide interesting flex value for those desperate enough to dare.