Running back PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 12 for fantasy football, including a deep streamer candidate.

By Chet Gresham
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

Week 11 shall hence be known as the week that Jonathan Taylor became king of all running backs, and Austin Ekeler became the prince. Together, they combined for 319 scrimmage yards and a whopping nine touchdowns. If you roster them, congrats on your Week 11 win. If you faced them, well... sorry for your loss. It’s time we move on to Week 12 as you look to clinch your fantasy football playoffs or at least get you close as your leagues approach the post-season.

Injury news

The Browns could have their backfield back in full swing in Week 12, as Kareem Hunt will look to make his return from IR after suffering a calf injury earlier this season. Chubb returned in Week 11 from the COVID/reserve list and assumed his usual workload.

Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive game in Week 11 as he manages a knee injury. Kamara only practiced once last week and is on a short turnaround with the Saints contest against the Bills on Thanksgiving. He seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging yet another DNP on Monday’s estimated practice report.

Jets RB Michael Carter suffered a sprained ankle in Week 11 and is likely to miss the next couple of weeks. Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson are likely to manage the load in his absence.

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell missed Week 11 after undergoing minor surgery for a broken finger. He was listed as doubtful heading into the game he could potentially suit up against the Vikings if he progresses well this week.

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL and missed Week 11, which was estimated to keep him sidelined around 1-3 weeks. He hasn’t yet been ruled out for Week 12, but with a Week 13 bye in place for the Packers, it seems more likely that we’ll see him make a Week 14 return.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye. Fantasy managers will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who just returned from an ankle injury, and James Conner. Conner’s teammate, Chase Edmonds, remains on IR with an ankle injury.

Week 12 RB streamer

Rex Burkhead vs. NYJ

This Week 12 RB streamer pick isn’t for the faint of heart. The Texans announced the release of RB Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday, a bit of a surprise, though perhaps we should have seen it coming with Burkhead’s season-high 18 carries in Week 11. He’s been incredibly inefficient so far in the season (as have the Texans as a whole), but next up, he’ll see the Jets — the perfect cure-all for any running back’s struggles. Though we can’t go into Week 12 expecting a win for Houston, the Jets are bad enough that the game script should be right to run the ball. The Jets have allowed the third-most rushing yards and third-most receiving yards and a league-high 21 touchdowns to opposing RBs. If he sees the volume, Burkhead could provide interesting flex value for those desperate enough to dare.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 12

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ MIA
2 Austin Ekeler LAC @ DEN
3 Jonathan Taylor IND vs TB
4 Dalvin Cook MIN @ SF
5 Najee Harris PIT @ CIN
6 D'Andre Swift DET vs CHI
7 Nick Chubb CLE @ BAL
8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs LV
9 Joe Mixon CIN vs PIT
10 James Robinson JAC vs ATL
11 David Montgomery CHI @ DET
12 Saquon Barkley NYG vs PHI
13 AJ Dillon GB vs LAR
14 Leonard Fournette TB @ IND
15 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ GB
16 Antonio Gibson WAS vs SEA
17 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ JAC
18 Miles Sanders PHI @ NYG
19 Josh Jacobs LV @ DAL
20 Javonte Williams DEN vs LAC
21 Damien Harris NE vs TEN
22 Myles Gaskin MIA vs CAR
23 Elijah Mitchell SF vs MIN
24 Alvin Kamara NO vs BUF
25 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs LAC
26 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs TEN
27 Tony Pollard DAL vs LV
28 Devonta Freeman BAL vs CLE
29 J.D. McKissic WAS vs SEA
30 Ty Johnson NYJ @ HOU
31 D'Onta Foreman TEN @ NE
32 Mark Ingram II NO vs BUF
33 Alex Collins SEA @ WAS
34 Boston Scott PHI @ NYG
35 Devin Singletary BUF @ NO
36 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs MIN
37 Adrian Peterson TEN @ NE
38 Latavius Murray BAL vs CLE
39 Nyheim Hines IND vs TB
40 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ HOU
41 Zack Moss BUF @ NO
42 Kenyan Drake LV @ DAL
43 David Johnson HOU vs NYJ
44 Matt Breida BUF @ NO
45 Rex Burkhead HOU vs NYJ
46 Jamaal Williams DET vs CHI
47 Kareem Hunt CLE @ BAL
48 Mike Davis ATL @ JAC
49 Brandon Bolden NE vs TEN
50 Devontae Booker NYG vs PHI
51 Qadree Ollison ATL @ JAC
52 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ WAS
53 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ NE
54 Samaje Perine CIN vs PIT
55 Giovani Bernard TB @ IND
56 Travis Homer SEA @ WAS
57 D'Ernest Johnson CLE @ BAL
58 Khalil Herbert CHI @ DET
59 Ronald Jones II TB @ IND
60 Alexander Mattison MIN @ SF
61 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ MIA
62 Carlos Hyde JAC vs ATL
63 Jaret Patterson WAS vs SEA
64 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs NYJ
65 Dontrell Hilliard TEN @ NE
66 Trey Sermon SF vs MIN
67 Tony Jones Jr. NO vs BUF
68 Sony Michel LAR @ GB
69 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ NYG
70 Patrick Taylor Jr. GB vs LAR
71 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs MIN
72 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs CAR
73 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ JAC
74 Jordan Howard PHI @ NYG
75 Larry Rountree III LAC @ DEN
76 Chris Evans CIN vs PIT
77 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ CIN
78 Jalen Richard LV @ DAL
79 Kalen Ballage PIT @ CIN
80 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs CHI
81 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ MIA
82 Rashaad Penny SEA @ WAS
83 Justin Jackson LAC @ DEN
84 Joshua Kelley LAC @ DEN
85 Corey Clement DAL vs LV
86 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs ATL
87 J.J. Taylor NE vs TEN
88 Patrick Laird MIA vs CAR
89 Dwayne Washington NO vs BUF
90 La'Mical Perine NYJ @ HOU
91 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs PHI
92 Peyton Barber LV @ DAL
93 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs CLE
94 Salvon Ahmed MIA vs CAR
