Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 12 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

We saw Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson go off against each other last week. Who could it be this week? The Packers vs. the Rams look like a prime spot for Adams and Cooper Kupp to trade big plays and I’m here for it. Let’s take a look at some of the other strong plays this week.

Injuries

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Brown is getting closer to a return, but practice reports will be the true test for his availability this week against the Colts.

CeeDee Lamb/Amari Cooper, Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is looking iffy for Thursday, as he’s trying to get cleared of his concussion in time to play against the Raiders. Amari Cooper is already out because he doesn’t understand how vaccines work, so Michael gallup and Cedrick Wilson are already set for decent workloads, but if Lamb is out as well, it’s going to be tough for Dak Prescott and company.

Allen Robinson, Bears

Robinson has yet to practice this week due to his hamstring injury, so his availability for Thanksgiving is iffy right now.

A.J. Brown, Titans

Brown is dealing with a chest injury, but his status isn’t really known at the moment. If he can’t go, the Titans will be desperately thin at receiver against the Patriots.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 12

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB vs LAR
2 Cooper Kupp LAR @ GB
3 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NO
4 Deebo Samuel SF vs MIN
5 Justin Jefferson MIN @ SF
6 Mike Evans TB @ IND
7 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs PIT
8 Chris Godwin TB @ IND
9 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ WAS
10 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ JAC
11 A.J. Brown TEN @ NE
12 Terry McLaurin WAS vs SEA
13 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs TB
14 Tyler Lockett SEA @ WAS
15 Adam Thielen MIN @ SF
16 D.J. Moore CAR @ MIA
17 Michael Gallup DAL vs LV
18 Diontae Johnson PIT @ CIN
19 Tee Higgins CIN vs PIT
20 Keenan Allen LAC @ DEN
21 DeVonta Smith PHI @ NYG
22 Elijah Moore NYJ @ HOU
23 Brandin Cooks HOU vs NYJ
24 Mike Williams LAC @ DEN
25 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs CAR
26 Chase Claypool PIT @ CIN
27 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs LAC
28 Darnell Mooney CHI @ DET
29 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs MIN
30 Rashod Bateman BAL vs CLE
31 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ GB
32 Courtland Sutton DEN vs LAC
33 Corey Davis NYJ @ HOU
34 Hunter Renfrow LV @ DAL
35 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs ATL
36 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ NO
37 Kadarius Toney NYG vs PHI
38 Jakobi Meyers NE vs TEN
39 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs LAR
40 Van Jefferson LAR @ GB
41 Kendrick Bourne NE vs TEN
42 Jarvis Landry CLE @ BAL
43 Kenny Golladay NYG vs PHI
44 Tyler Boyd CIN vs PIT
45 Tim Patrick DEN vs LAC
46 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs ATL
47 Cole Beasley BUF @ NO
48 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ HOU
49 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs BUF
50 Nelson Agholor NE vs TEN
51 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NO
52 T.Y. Hilton IND vs TB
53 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs LV
54 Marquez Callaway NO vs BUF
55 DeAndre Carter WAS vs SEA
56 Bryan Edwards LV @ DAL
57 Marquise Brown BAL vs CLE
58 Robby Anderson CAR @ MIA
59 Deonte Harris NO vs BUF
60 Sterling Shepard NYG vs PHI
61 Russell Gage ATL @ JAC
62 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ NE
63 K.J. Osborn MIN @ SF
64 James Washington PIT @ CIN
65 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs CHI
66 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ DET
67 Sammy Watkins BAL vs CLE
68 Randall Cobb GB vs LAR
69 Zach Pascal IND vs TB
70 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ JAC
71 Rashard Higgins CLE @ BAL
72 Quez Watkins PHI @ NYG
73 Allen Lazard GB vs LAR
74 Albert Wilson MIA vs CAR
75 Nico Collins HOU vs NYJ
76 Tyler Johnson TB @ IND
77 Jalen Reagor PHI @ NYG
78 Kalif Raymond DET vs CHI
79 Darius Slayton NYG vs PHI
80 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ HOU
81 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ JAC
82 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ CIN
83 Devin Duvernay BAL vs CLE
84 DeSean Jackson LV @ DAL
85 Freddie Swain SEA @ WAS
86 Chris Conley HOU vs NYJ
87 Zay Jones LV @ DAL
88 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ BAL
89 Joshua Palmer LAC @ DEN
90 Chester Rogers TEN @ NE
91 Marcus Johnson TEN @ NE
92 Danny Amendola HOU vs NYJ
93 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN @ NE
94 Josh Reynolds DET vs CHI
95 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ MIA
96 Adam Humphries WAS vs SEA
97 Mack Hollins MIA vs CAR
98 Jalen Guyton LAC @ DEN
99 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs LV
100 Noah Brown DAL vs LV
101 Breshad Perriman TB @ IND
102 Preston Williams MIA vs CAR
103 Malik Turner DAL vs LV
104 Chris Moore HOU vs NYJ
105 Kenny Stills NO vs BUF
106 Laquon Treadwell JAC vs ATL
107 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ HOU
108 Jaelon Darden TB @ IND
109 Damiere Byrd CHI @ DET
110 Jauan Jennings SF vs MIN
111 Collin Johnson NYG vs PHI
112 N'Keal Harry NE vs TEN
113 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ WAS
114 Isaiah Ford MIA vs CAR
115 Frank Darby ATL @ JAC
116 Kendall Hinton DEN vs LAC
117 Cam Sims WAS vs SEA
118 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ NO
119 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI @ DET
120 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs LAR
121 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ BAL
122 Brandon Zylstra CAR @ MIA
123 Ashton Dulin IND vs TB
124 Dezmon Patmon IND vs TB
125 Mike Thomas CIN vs PIT
126 Dede Westbrook MIN @ SF
127 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs BUF
128 Trent Sherfield SF vs MIN
129 Dax Milne WAS vs SEA
130 Demetric Felton CLE @ BAL

