Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We saw Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson go off against each other last week. Who could it be this week? The Packers vs. the Rams look like a prime spot for Adams and Cooper Kupp to trade big plays and I’m here for it. Let’s take a look at some of the other strong plays this week.

Injuries

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Brown is getting closer to a return, but practice reports will be the true test for his availability this week against the Colts.

CeeDee Lamb/Amari Cooper, Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is looking iffy for Thursday, as he’s trying to get cleared of his concussion in time to play against the Raiders. Amari Cooper is already out because he doesn’t understand how vaccines work, so Michael gallup and Cedrick Wilson are already set for decent workloads, but if Lamb is out as well, it’s going to be tough for Dak Prescott and company.

Allen Robinson, Bears

Robinson has yet to practice this week due to his hamstring injury, so his availability for Thanksgiving is iffy right now.

A.J. Brown, Titans

Brown is dealing with a chest injury, but his status isn’t really known at the moment. If he can’t go, the Titans will be desperately thin at receiver against the Patriots.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.