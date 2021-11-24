Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We saw Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson go off against each other last week. Who could it be this week? The Packers vs. the Rams look like a prime spot for Adams and Cooper Kupp to trade big plays and I’m here for it. Let’s take a look at some of the other strong plays this week.
Injuries
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
Brown is getting closer to a return, but practice reports will be the true test for his availability this week against the Colts.
CeeDee Lamb/Amari Cooper, Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb is looking iffy for Thursday, as he’s trying to get cleared of his concussion in time to play against the Raiders. Amari Cooper is already out because he doesn’t understand how vaccines work, so Michael gallup and Cedrick Wilson are already set for decent workloads, but if Lamb is out as well, it’s going to be tough for Dak Prescott and company.
Allen Robinson, Bears
Robinson has yet to practice this week due to his hamstring injury, so his availability for Thanksgiving is iffy right now.
A.J. Brown, Titans
Brown is dealing with a chest injury, but his status isn’t really known at the moment. If he can’t go, the Titans will be desperately thin at receiver against the Patriots.
Bye weeks
The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.
Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 12
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs LAR
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ GB
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ NO
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs MIN
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ SF
|6
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ IND
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs PIT
|8
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ IND
|9
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ WAS
|10
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ JAC
|11
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ NE
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs SEA
|13
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs TB
|14
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ WAS
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ SF
|16
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ MIA
|17
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs LV
|18
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ CIN
|19
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs PIT
|20
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ DEN
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ NYG
|22
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|23
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|24
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ DEN
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs CAR
|26
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ CIN
|27
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs LAC
|28
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ DET
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs MIN
|30
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs CLE
|31
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ GB
|32
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs LAC
|33
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|34
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ DAL
|35
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs ATL
|36
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ NO
|37
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs PHI
|38
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs TEN
|39
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs LAR
|40
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ GB
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs TEN
|42
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ BAL
|43
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs PHI
|44
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs PIT
|45
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs LAC
|46
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs ATL
|47
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ NO
|48
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|49
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs BUF
|50
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs TEN
|51
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ NO
|52
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs TB
|53
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs LV
|54
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs BUF
|55
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|vs SEA
|56
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ DAL
|57
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs CLE
|58
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ MIA
|59
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs BUF
|60
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs PHI
|61
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ JAC
|62
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ NE
|63
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ SF
|64
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ CIN
|65
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs CHI
|66
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ DET
|67
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|vs CLE
|68
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs LAR
|69
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs TB
|70
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ JAC
|71
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ BAL
|72
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ NYG
|73
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs LAR
|74
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs CAR
|75
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|76
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ IND
|77
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ NYG
|78
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs CHI
|79
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs PHI
|80
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|81
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ JAC
|82
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ CIN
|83
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|vs CLE
|84
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|@ DAL
|85
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ WAS
|86
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|87
|Zay Jones
|LV
|@ DAL
|88
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ BAL
|89
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ DEN
|90
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ NE
|91
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|@ NE
|92
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|93
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|@ NE
|94
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs CHI
|95
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ MIA
|96
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs SEA
|97
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs CAR
|98
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ DEN
|99
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs LV
|100
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|vs LV
|101
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|@ IND
|102
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs CAR
|103
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|vs LV
|104
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|105
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|vs BUF
|106
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|vs ATL
|107
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|108
|Jaelon Darden
|TB
|@ IND
|109
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ DET
|110
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs MIN
|111
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs PHI
|112
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|vs TEN
|113
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ WAS
|114
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|vs CAR
|115
|Frank Darby
|ATL
|@ JAC
|116
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|vs LAC
|117
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs SEA
|118
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|@ NO
|119
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|@ DET
|120
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs LAR
|121
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ BAL
|122
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|@ MIA
|123
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs TB
|124
|Dezmon Patmon
|IND
|vs TB
|125
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs PIT
|126
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ SF
|127
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs BUF
|128
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs MIN
|129
|Dax Milne
|WAS
|vs SEA
|130
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ BAL