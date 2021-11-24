Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 is waving to us in the rear view mirror while Week 12 is all up in our face trying to sell us a time-share in Cabo. This week we’ll be without Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, but there will be plenty of decent plays to roll with. Let’s take a look.
Injury news
Adam Trautman, Saints
Trautman lands on I.R. after spraining his MCL. Nick Vannett looks to be next in line and could have some fantasy value in a receiving group with very few above average players.
Eric Ebron, Steelers
Ebron looks destined to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Pat Freiermuth will continue to lead the way.
Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Thomas should be able to practice this week while Seals-Jones is still a question mark with a hip injury. We could be without both again, but keep an eye on the practice reports. John Bates would be the lead tight end again if both can’t go.
Bye weeks
The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 12
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Darren Waller
|LV
|@ DAL
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs MIN
|3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs CLE
|4
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ JAC
|5
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs CAR
|6
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ IND
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs CHI
|8
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|@ NO
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ NYG
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs LV
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|@ CIN
|12
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs LAC
|13
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs TEN
|14
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|@ GB
|15
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|vs ATL
|16
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ SF
|17
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ DEN
|18
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs PHI
|19
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ BAL
|20
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ DET
|21
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|vs PIT
|22
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ WAS
|23
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ BAL
|24
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs TB
|25
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|vs SEA
|26
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|@ NE
|27
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs TB
|28
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ DEN
|29
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|30
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs LAC
|31
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs PHI
|32
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ IND
|33
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs TEN
|34
|John Bates
|WAS
|vs SEA
|35
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|vs LAR
|36
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|37
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|@ NE
|38
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs BUF
|39
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|@ DAL
|40
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|@ BAL
|41
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|@ MIA
|42
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|vs LAR
|43
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ IND
|44
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ WAS
|45
|MyCole Pruitt
|TEN
|@ NE
|46
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|@ DET
|47
|Adam Shaheen
|MIA
|vs CAR
|48
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|49
|Nick Vannett
|NO
|vs BUF
|50
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|vs TB
|51
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|vs CAR
|52
|Garrett Griffin
|NO
|vs BUF
|53
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|@ MIA
|54
|Brock Wright
|DET
|vs CHI
|55
|Stephen Anderson
|LAC
|@ DEN
|56
|Tommy Sweeney
|BUF
|@ NO
|57
|Nick Boyle
|BAL
|vs CLE
|58
|Jesse James
|CHI
|@ DET
|59
|Lee Smith
|ATL
|@ JAC