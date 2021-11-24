Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 11 is waving to us in the rear view mirror while Week 12 is all up in our face trying to sell us a time-share in Cabo. This week we’ll be without Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, but there will be plenty of decent plays to roll with. Let’s take a look.

Injury news

Adam Trautman, Saints

Trautman lands on I.R. after spraining his MCL. Nick Vannett looks to be next in line and could have some fantasy value in a receiving group with very few above average players.

Eric Ebron, Steelers

Ebron looks destined to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Pat Freiermuth will continue to lead the way.

Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Thomas should be able to practice this week while Seals-Jones is still a question mark with a hip injury. We could be without both again, but keep an eye on the practice reports. John Bates would be the lead tight end again if both can’t go.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.