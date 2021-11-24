 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 12 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 is waving to us in the rear view mirror while Week 12 is all up in our face trying to sell us a time-share in Cabo. This week we’ll be without Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, but there will be plenty of decent plays to roll with. Let’s take a look.

Injury news

Adam Trautman, Saints

Trautman lands on I.R. after spraining his MCL. Nick Vannett looks to be next in line and could have some fantasy value in a receiving group with very few above average players.

Eric Ebron, Steelers

Ebron looks destined to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Pat Freiermuth will continue to lead the way.

Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Thomas should be able to practice this week while Seals-Jones is still a question mark with a hip injury. We could be without both again, but keep an eye on the practice reports. John Bates would be the lead tight end again if both can’t go.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 12

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Darren Waller LV @ DAL
2 George Kittle SF vs MIN
3 Mark Andrews BAL vs CLE
4 Kyle Pitts ATL @ JAC
5 Mike Gesicki MIA vs CAR
6 Rob Gronkowski TB @ IND
7 T.J. Hockenson DET vs CHI
8 Dawson Knox BUF @ NO
9 Dallas Goedert PHI @ NYG
10 Dalton Schultz DAL vs LV
11 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ CIN
12 Noah Fant DEN vs LAC
13 Hunter Henry NE vs TEN
14 Tyler Higbee LAR @ GB
15 Dan Arnold JAC vs ATL
16 Tyler Conklin MIN @ SF
17 Jared Cook LAC @ DEN
18 Evan Engram NYG vs PHI
19 Austin Hooper CLE @ BAL
20 Cole Kmet CHI @ DET
21 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs PIT
22 Gerald Everett SEA @ WAS
23 David Njoku CLE @ BAL
24 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs TB
25 Logan Thomas WAS vs SEA
26 Anthony Firkser TEN @ NE
27 Jack Doyle IND vs TB
28 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ DEN
29 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ HOU
30 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs LAC
31 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs PHI
32 Cameron Brate TB @ IND
33 Jonnu Smith NE vs TEN
34 John Bates WAS vs SEA
35 Josiah Deguara GB vs LAR
36 Brevin Jordan HOU vs NYJ
37 Geoff Swaim TEN @ NE
38 Juwan Johnson NO vs BUF
39 Foster Moreau LV @ DAL
40 Harrison Bryant CLE @ BAL
41 Tommy Tremble CAR @ MIA
42 Marcedes Lewis GB vs LAR
43 O.J. Howard TB @ IND
44 Will Dissly SEA @ WAS
45 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ NE
46 Jimmy Graham CHI @ DET
47 Adam Shaheen MIA vs CAR
48 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs NYJ
49 Nick Vannett NO vs BUF
50 Kylen Granson IND vs TB
51 Durham Smythe MIA vs CAR
52 Garrett Griffin NO vs BUF
53 Ian Thomas CAR @ MIA
54 Brock Wright DET vs CHI
55 Stephen Anderson LAC @ DEN
56 Tommy Sweeney BUF @ NO
57 Nick Boyle BAL vs CLE
58 Jesse James CHI @ DET
59 Lee Smith ATL @ JAC

More From DraftKings Nation