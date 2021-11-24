 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 12 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, and these final weeks are crucial to paving the way for your teams to win the championship. With several big names out of commission in Week 12 due to injuries and bye weeks, we take a look at some of your options at wide receiver, including some flex plays.

Injury news

The Cowboys are on a short week with a Thanksgiving day matchup, and they’re likely to be short at receiver too. Amari Cooper (unvaccinated) was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and is already out considering the 10-day mandated quarantine following a positive test. Second-year WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion Sunday, and his status remains uncertain for Week 12, though a return isn’t out of the question.

The Ravens managed a myriad of illnesses and injuries this week, including to wideout Marquise Brown (thigh). In his absence, Mark Andrews led the team with 10 targets, followed by WRs Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman, who each had 6 targets.

Bears “leading wideout” Allen Robinson missed Week 11 with a hamstring injury and is now on a short turnaround with the team’s Thanksgiving matchup. He logged a DNP on the team’s first practice report for Week 12, which could mean we’re set for another big outing for Darnell Mooney.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye. This puts Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Christian Kirk, AJ Green and Rondale Moore out of fantasy lineups.

Streaming options

Elijah Moore vs. HOU

Jets first-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has flourished lately, without their No. 2 overall pick under center, averaging six catches per game over the last four weeks and scoring a touchdown for three straight outings. This week, the Jets face the Texans, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points and a whopping seven receiving touchdowns to WRs since Week 6. Moore is averaging 20.8 PPR points without Wilson in the lineup. If he remains sidelined with a knee injury, Moore is a must-flex option in Week 12.

Robby Anderson vs. MIA

I was hopeful that Anderson would have a nice showing in Cam Newton’s return to Carolina, but unfortunately not much came from targets, reeling in five catches for just 30 yards. Anderson’s average depth of target was unusually low in Week 11 at just 3.6 yards per target, compared to his season-long average of 11.2 yards. Perhaps a couple of deep shots could be on the brink for Anderson against the Dolphins, who are allowing nearly 200 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 12

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR @ GB
2 Davante Adams GB vs LAR
3 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NO
4 Deebo Samuel SF vs MIN
5 Justin Jefferson MIN @ SF
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs PIT
7 Chris Godwin TB @ IND
8 Keenan Allen LAC @ DEN
9 Mike Evans TB @ IND
10 Diontae Johnson PIT @ CIN
11 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ WAS
12 Terry McLaurin WAS vs SEA
13 Tyler Lockett SEA @ WAS
14 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs TB
15 D.J. Moore CAR @ MIA
16 A.J. Brown TEN @ NE
17 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ JAC
18 Adam Thielen MIN @ SF
19 DeVonta Smith PHI @ NYG
20 Michael Gallup DAL vs LV
21 Brandin Cooks HOU vs NYJ
22 Elijah Moore NYJ @ HOU
23 Mike Williams LAC @ DEN
24 Tee Higgins CIN vs PIT
25 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs MIN
26 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs CAR
27 Chase Claypool PIT @ CIN
28 Hunter Renfrow LV @ DAL
29 Darnell Mooney CHI @ DET
30 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs LAC
31 Rashod Bateman BAL vs CLE
33 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ NO
34 Corey Davis NYJ @ HOU
35 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR @ GB
36 Courtland Sutton DEN vs LAC
37 Jakobi Meyers NE vs TEN
38 Van Jefferson LAR @ GB
39 Kadarius Toney NYG vs PHI
40 Tyler Boyd CIN vs PIT
41 Jarvis Landry CLE @ BAL
42 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs ATL
43 Kendrick Bourne NE vs TEN
44 Cole Beasley BUF @ NO
45 Tim Patrick DEN vs LAC
46 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ HOU
47 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs ATL
48 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs LV
49 Kenny Golladay NYG vs PHI
50 Tre'Quan Smith NO vs BUF
51 T.Y. Hilton IND vs TB
52 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs LAR
53 Nelson Agholor NE vs TEN
54 Marquez Callaway NO vs BUF
55 Russell Gage ATL @ JAC
56 Sterling Shepard NYG vs PHI
57 Deonte Harris NO vs BUF
58 Robby Anderson CAR @ MIA
59 DeAndre Carter WAS vs SEA
60 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ NE
61 Bryan Edwards LV @ DAL
62 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NO
63 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs CHI
64 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ DET
65 Randall Cobb GB vs LAR
66 James Washington PIT @ CIN
67 Sammy Watkins BAL vs CLE
68 K.J. Osborn MIN @ SF
69 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ JAC
70 Albert Wilson MIA vs CAR
71 Zach Pascal IND vs TB
72 Quez Watkins PHI @ NYG
73 Rashard Higgins CLE @ BAL
74 Allen Lazard GB vs LAR
75 Darius Slayton NYG vs PHI
76 Kalif Raymond DET vs CHI
77 Nico Collins HOU vs NYJ
78 Devin Duvernay BAL vs CLE
79 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ CIN
80 Tyler Johnson TB @ IND
81 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ HOU
82 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ JAC
83 Jalen Reagor PHI @ NYG
84 Mack Hollins MIA vs CAR
85 Marquise Brown BAL vs CLE
86 Zay Jones LV @ DAL
87 Chris Conley HOU vs NYJ
88 Chester Rogers TEN @ NE
89 Freddie Swain SEA @ WAS
90 DeSean Jackson LV @ DAL
91 Joshua Palmer LAC @ DEN
92 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN @ NE
93 Danny Amendola HOU vs NYJ
94 Josh Reynolds DET vs CHI
95 Marcus Johnson TEN @ NE
96 Malik Turner DAL vs LV
97 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs LV
98 Jalen Guyton LAC @ DEN
99 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ MIA
100 Noah Brown DAL vs LV
101 Isaiah Ford MIA vs CAR
102 Adam Humphries WAS vs SEA
103 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ BAL
104 Damiere Byrd CHI @ DET
105 Breshad Perriman TB @ IND
106 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ HOU
107 Jaelon Darden TB @ IND
108 Preston Williams MIA vs CAR
109 N'Keal Harry NE vs TEN
110 Collin Johnson NYG vs PHI
111 Ben Skowronek LAR @ GB
112 Frank Darby ATL @ JAC
113 Cam Sims WAS vs SEA
114 Kenny Stills NO vs BUF
115 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ WAS
116 Jauan Jennings SF vs MIN
117 Chris Moore HOU vs NYJ
118 Isaiah McKenzie BUF @ NO
119 Jakeem Grant Sr. CHI @ DET
120 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs LAR
121 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ BAL
122 Laquon Treadwell JAC vs ATL
123 Brandon Zylstra CAR @ MIA
124 Dede Westbrook MIN @ SF
125 Ashton Dulin IND vs TB
126 Dezmon Patmon IND vs TB
127 Mike Thomas CIN vs PIT
128 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs BUF
129 Kendall Hinton DEN vs LAC
130 Penny Hart SEA @ WAS
131 Dax Milne WAS vs SEA
132 Greg Ward PHI @ NYG
133 KhaDarel Hodge DET vs CHI
134 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI @ NYG
135 Trent Sherfield SF vs MIN

