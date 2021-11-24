Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, and these final weeks are crucial to paving the way for your teams to win the championship. With several big names out of commission in Week 12 due to injuries and bye weeks, we take a look at some of your options at wide receiver, including some flex plays.

Injury news

The Cowboys are on a short week with a Thanksgiving day matchup, and they’re likely to be short at receiver too. Amari Cooper (unvaccinated) was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and is already out considering the 10-day mandated quarantine following a positive test. Second-year WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion Sunday, and his status remains uncertain for Week 12, though a return isn’t out of the question.

The Ravens managed a myriad of illnesses and injuries this week, including to wideout Marquise Brown (thigh). In his absence, Mark Andrews led the team with 10 targets, followed by WRs Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman, who each had 6 targets.

Bears “leading wideout” Allen Robinson missed Week 11 with a hamstring injury and is now on a short turnaround with the team’s Thanksgiving matchup. He logged a DNP on the team’s first practice report for Week 12, which could mean we’re set for another big outing for Darnell Mooney.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye. This puts Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Christian Kirk, AJ Green and Rondale Moore out of fantasy lineups.

Streaming options

Elijah Moore vs. HOU

Jets first-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has flourished lately, without their No. 2 overall pick under center, averaging six catches per game over the last four weeks and scoring a touchdown for three straight outings. This week, the Jets face the Texans, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points and a whopping seven receiving touchdowns to WRs since Week 6. Moore is averaging 20.8 PPR points without Wilson in the lineup. If he remains sidelined with a knee injury, Moore is a must-flex option in Week 12.

Robby Anderson vs. MIA

I was hopeful that Anderson would have a nice showing in Cam Newton’s return to Carolina, but unfortunately not much came from targets, reeling in five catches for just 30 yards. Anderson’s average depth of target was unusually low in Week 11 at just 3.6 yards per target, compared to his season-long average of 11.2 yards. Perhaps a couple of deep shots could be on the brink for Anderson against the Dolphins, who are allowing nearly 200 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts.