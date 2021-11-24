Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, and these final weeks are crucial to paving the way for your teams to win the championship. With several big names out of commission in Week 12 due to injuries and bye weeks, we take a look at some of your options at wide receiver, including some flex plays.
Injury news
The Cowboys are on a short week with a Thanksgiving day matchup, and they’re likely to be short at receiver too. Amari Cooper (unvaccinated) was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and is already out considering the 10-day mandated quarantine following a positive test. Second-year WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion Sunday, and his status remains uncertain for Week 12, though a return isn’t out of the question.
The Ravens managed a myriad of illnesses and injuries this week, including to wideout Marquise Brown (thigh). In his absence, Mark Andrews led the team with 10 targets, followed by WRs Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman, who each had 6 targets.
Bears “leading wideout” Allen Robinson missed Week 11 with a hamstring injury and is now on a short turnaround with the team’s Thanksgiving matchup. He logged a DNP on the team’s first practice report for Week 12, which could mean we’re set for another big outing for Darnell Mooney.
Bye weeks
The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye. This puts Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Christian Kirk, AJ Green and Rondale Moore out of fantasy lineups.
Streaming options
Elijah Moore vs. HOU
Jets first-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has flourished lately, without their No. 2 overall pick under center, averaging six catches per game over the last four weeks and scoring a touchdown for three straight outings. This week, the Jets face the Texans, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points and a whopping seven receiving touchdowns to WRs since Week 6. Moore is averaging 20.8 PPR points without Wilson in the lineup. If he remains sidelined with a knee injury, Moore is a must-flex option in Week 12.
Robby Anderson vs. MIA
I was hopeful that Anderson would have a nice showing in Cam Newton’s return to Carolina, but unfortunately not much came from targets, reeling in five catches for just 30 yards. Anderson’s average depth of target was unusually low in Week 11 at just 3.6 yards per target, compared to his season-long average of 11.2 yards. Perhaps a couple of deep shots could be on the brink for Anderson against the Dolphins, who are allowing nearly 200 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 12
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ GB
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs LAR
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ NO
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs MIN
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ SF
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs PIT
|7
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ IND
|8
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ DEN
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ IND
|10
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ CIN
|11
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ WAS
|12
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs SEA
|13
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ WAS
|14
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs TB
|15
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ MIA
|16
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ NE
|17
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ JAC
|18
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ SF
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ NYG
|20
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs LV
|21
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|22
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|23
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ DEN
|24
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs PIT
|25
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs MIN
|26
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs CAR
|27
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ CIN
|28
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ DAL
|29
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ DET
|30
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs LAC
|31
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs CLE
|33
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ NO
|34
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|35
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|@ GB
|36
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs LAC
|37
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs TEN
|38
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ GB
|39
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs PHI
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs PIT
|41
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ BAL
|42
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs ATL
|43
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs TEN
|44
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ NO
|45
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs LAC
|46
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|47
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs ATL
|48
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs LV
|49
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs PHI
|50
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|vs BUF
|51
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs TB
|52
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs LAR
|53
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs TEN
|54
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs BUF
|55
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ JAC
|56
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs PHI
|57
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs BUF
|58
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ MIA
|59
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|vs SEA
|60
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ NE
|61
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ DAL
|62
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ NO
|63
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs CHI
|64
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ DET
|65
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs LAR
|66
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ CIN
|67
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|vs CLE
|68
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ SF
|69
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ JAC
|70
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs CAR
|71
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs TB
|72
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ NYG
|73
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ BAL
|74
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs LAR
|75
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs PHI
|76
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs CHI
|77
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|78
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|vs CLE
|79
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ CIN
|80
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ IND
|81
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|82
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ JAC
|83
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ NYG
|84
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs CAR
|85
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs CLE
|86
|Zay Jones
|LV
|@ DAL
|87
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|88
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ NE
|89
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ WAS
|90
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|@ DAL
|91
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ DEN
|92
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|@ NE
|93
|Danny Amendola
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|94
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs CHI
|95
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|@ NE
|96
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|vs LV
|97
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs LV
|98
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ DEN
|99
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ MIA
|100
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|vs LV
|101
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|vs CAR
|102
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs SEA
|103
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ BAL
|104
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ DET
|105
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|@ IND
|106
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ HOU
|107
|Jaelon Darden
|TB
|@ IND
|108
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs CAR
|109
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|vs TEN
|110
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs PHI
|111
|Ben Skowronek
|LAR
|@ GB
|112
|Frank Darby
|ATL
|@ JAC
|113
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|vs SEA
|114
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|vs BUF
|115
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ WAS
|116
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs MIN
|117
|Chris Moore
|HOU
|vs NYJ
|118
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|@ NO
|119
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|CHI
|@ DET
|120
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs LAR
|121
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ BAL
|122
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|vs ATL
|123
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|@ MIA
|124
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|@ SF
|125
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs TB
|126
|Dezmon Patmon
|IND
|vs TB
|127
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs PIT
|128
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|vs BUF
|129
|Kendall Hinton
|DEN
|vs LAC
|130
|Penny Hart
|SEA
|@ WAS
|131
|Dax Milne
|WAS
|vs SEA
|132
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ NYG
|133
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|vs CHI
|134
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|PHI
|@ NYG
|135
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs MIN