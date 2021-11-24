 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 12 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 12 for fantasy football, including our streamer of the week.

By Chet Gresham
Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 11 is officially a wrap with yet another week of wild names cranking their way into the top-15. With the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, we’ll take a look at the injuries around the league, bye weeks and some favorable matchups to set your fantasy football lineups this week.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski made a return in Week 11 after several injuries have kept him out of a full game’s allotment of snaps since Week 3. He saw a full workload, reeling in six of eight targets for 71 receiving yards.

Geoff Swaim (concussion) isn’t a name that has been in many (or any) fantasy lineups this season outside of a YOLO desperation play. However, if he misses a second consecutive game recovering from a concussion, Anthony Firkser could be an interesting DFS play. Firkser saw seven targets in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, where Tannehill threw a season-high 52 pass attempts.

Steelers TE Eric Ebron suffered a knee injury after logging his first TE1 performance of the season in PPR leagues in Week 11. Though he’s totaled just 18 targets so far on the season, his absence does free up a couple of targets per game to slot over to rookie Pat Freiermuth. Since Week 6, Freiermuth has ranked as the TE5 in PPR leagues — ahead of the much-hyped rookie superstar Kyle Pitts (TE10).

Saints tight end Adam Trautman suffered a sprained MCL injury in Week 11 and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.

Washington TE Logan Thomas has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury and is likely to make his return to the lineup in Week 12. He’s a viable TE1 in fantasy football on opportunity alone.

Bye weeks

The Cardinals and Chiefs are on a Week 12 bye. Fantasy managers will be without elite TE Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, who has redeemed some of his fantasy value following his trade from Philly to Arizona.

Week 12 TE Streamer

Dalton Schultz vs. Raiders

As noted in our WR rankings for this week, the Cowboys could be short-handed for pass-catchers in Thursday’s game, as Amari Cooper is out on the COVID list and CeeDee Lamb recovers from a concussion. This paves the way for one of Dak’s most reliable weapons in 2021, Dalton Schultz, to potentially lead the team in targets. The Raiders are allowing an average line of 6 catches for 66 yards and more than half a touchdown per game to opposing tight ends, amounting to the fifth-most fantasy points allowed to TEs per game. It’s the perfect recipe for a big Schultz day.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 12

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 George Kittle SF vs MIN
2 Darren Waller LV @ DAL
3 Mark Andrews BAL vs CLE
4 Kyle Pitts ATL @ JAC
5 Dalton Schultz DAL vs LV
6 Dallas Goedert PHI @ NYG
7 T.J. Hockenson DET vs CHI
8 Mike Gesicki MIA vs CAR
9 Dawson Knox BUF @ NO
10 Rob Gronkowski TB @ IND
11 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ CIN
12 Noah Fant DEN vs LAC
13 Hunter Henry NE vs TEN
14 Tyler Conklin MIN @ SF
15 Tyler Higbee LAR @ GB
16 Dan Arnold JAC vs ATL
17 Gerald Everett SEA @ WAS
18 Austin Hooper CLE @ BAL
19 Evan Engram NYG vs PHI
20 Cole Kmet CHI @ DET
21 Jared Cook LAC @ DEN
22 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs PIT
23 David Njoku CLE @ BAL
24 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs PHI
25 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs TB
26 Jack Doyle IND vs TB
27 Anthony Firkser TEN @ NE
28 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ HOU
29 Logan Thomas WAS vs SEA
30 John Bates WAS vs SEA
31 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ DEN
32 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs LAC
33 Jonnu Smith NE vs TEN
34 Eric Ebron PIT @ CIN
35 Geoff Swaim TEN @ NE
36 Cameron Brate TB @ IND
37 Brevin Jordan HOU vs NYJ
38 Juwan Johnson NO vs BUF
39 Tommy Tremble CAR @ MIA
40 Josiah Deguara GB vs LAR
41 Durham Smythe MIA vs CAR
42 Harrison Bryant CLE @ BAL
43 Foster Moreau LV @ DAL
44 Nick Boyle BAL vs CLE
45 Marcedes Lewis GB vs LAR
46 Will Dissly SEA @ WAS
47 Adam Shaheen MIA vs CAR
48 Ian Thomas CAR @ MIA
49 Nick Vannett NO vs BUF
50 O.J. Howard TB @ IND
51 Garrett Griffin NO vs BUF
52 Kylen Granson IND vs TB
53 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs NYJ
54 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ NE
55 Jimmy Graham CHI @ DET
56 Stephen Anderson LAC @ DEN
57 Tommy Sweeney BUF @ NO

More From DraftKings Nation