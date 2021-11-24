Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 24

We have a sizable 13-game slate in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Wendell Carter over 12.5 points (-105)

The young center has struggled over his last three games for the Orlando Magic, averaging 5.6 points per game. In those three games, Carter Jr. had less than 10 shot attempts, which is not a recipe for success for the young Magic squad.

The 22-year-old center should be able to get back on track against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. This is the second time that these two southeast division teams are playing each other. In their first meeting, Carter had 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3pt) and 10 rebounds in a nine-point loss. The former Duke standout has gone over in 12.5 points in five out of his last 10 games.

Montrezl Harrell over 13.5 points (-120)

Usually, I do not play player props that are juiced in any sport, but in this case, we have to consider Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell. Trez has been playing phenomenal ball this season for the Wizards, averaging 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

He along with Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford have helped solidify the Wizards’ frontcourt and are forces to be reckoned with. Washington will be playing in the Big Easy tonight to play the New Orleans Pelicans. This is the second time that these two teams will be going up against each other. In their first matchup, Harrell had 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from the free throw line. In his last 10 games, Harrell has scored more than 13.5 points eight times. Sometimes, the juice isn’t worth the squeeze, but in this case, it’s not a bad play.

Pascal Siakam over 1.5 threes made (+100)

For our last player prop bet for Wednesday night’s slate, we are going to go with a plus-money play in Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to make more than 1.5 threes. Since making his regular season debut on Nov. 7, Siakam is averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts per game.

The 27-year-old forward should be able to have some success against the Grizzlies tonight, who are allowing teams to shoot 40.1% from three-point range and 43.1% in their last three games. Siakam has made more than 1.5 threes in four out of his last seven games played. At +100 on DKSB, it’s worth the gamble against a not so-good defense.

