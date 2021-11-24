NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, November 24

We have a full 13-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday night, which features a double-header on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Boston Celtics and then at 10 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grayson Allen, Bucks, $4,900

Allen has been playing solid basketball in his first season with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 15.0 points per game (career-high) and shooting 42.8% from three-point range on 8.1 attempts per game.

He’s also averaging 25.3 fantasy points per game, which isn’t bad for a value play. In his last five games, Allen is recording 21.1 fantasy points per game. Milwaukee will be going up against the Detroit Pistons tonight, who ranked 16th against SG/SFs (OPRK). In their first meeting, the former Duke standout scored 16.8 fantasy points (8 points and 3 rebounds).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wizards, $4,300

Staying with wing players, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting together a solid season for the Wizards and could provide some value against the Pelicans tonight. KCP is averaging 10 points per game on 36.2% shooting from behind the arc and averaging 20.9 fantasy points per game.

Caldwell-Pope has shined in Washington’s last two games, scoring 24.8 and 31.3 fantasy points, respectively. He also made at least two or more threes in both of those games. The veteran guard will look to have another good game against New Orleans. In their first game, he had 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3pt), 4 rebounds, and 2 assists (32 DKFP). The Pels are ranked 25th against SG/SFs this season (OPRK).

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies, $3,500

To wrap-up the value plays for Wednesday night, we are going to go with Clarke, who can easily slot in as the UTIL guy in your DFS lineup. The former Gonzaga standout is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 16.3 fantasy points per game this season.

However, in his last four games for Memphis, Clarke has scored 10 points or more three times. And within those three games that he scored in double-figures, the 25-year-old is putting up 20-plus fantasy points. Tonight’s opponent, the Toronto Raptors are ranked 14th against PF/Cs this season (OPRK).