NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 24th

Eight Top 25 teams are in action on the Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, including a matchup of two major conference teams that test themselves for the first time.

The No. 23 UConn Huskies face the No. 21 Auburn Tigers on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in the first round of the Battle for Atlantis. UConn has run four bad opponents off the court in early season play, with sophomore Adama Sanogo the leading scorer so far at 15.8 points per game. Auburn is 3-0, but their best win is over lowly South Florida in Tampa, a game where they trailed at halftime.

Also at 7:30 No. 6 Baylor faces an Arizona State team ranked in the preseason poll, but still dealing with the fallout of transfer of Remy Martin to Kansas. A loss to UC-Riverside at home in a buy game was bad, but there’s reason to believe it’s turning around after a 65-63 loss at San Diego State where The Show needed a late surge to pull it out.

Baylor’s LJ Cryer only played 10 minutes a game on last year’s national champion, but is now the leading scorer with 18.5 points per game. An absolute beating of Stanford 86-48 shows this team might be back in the mix for the Final Four again.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, November 24th from DraftKings Sportsbook: