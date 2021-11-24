College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Wednesday, November 24th

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and there will be several college basketball games to keep your attention all throughout the day.

The slate will feature a handful of AP Top 25 teams participating in various holiday tournaments and non-conference games, meaning a potential for some of them to go down. Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, Wednesday, November 24th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona State +13.5 vs. No. 6 Baylor

Another first-round matchup in the Battle 4 Atlantis will feature Arizona State taking on defending national champion Baylor.

The Bears will get its first real test of the season in this tournament after picking up four easy wins to start the season. ASU, meanwhile, is 2-2 on the season but both of its losses have come by a combined three points. The Sun Devils are playing teams tough and its reflected by them being ranked 66th in KenPom. They should give Baylor a game this evening.

Virginia Tech +2.5 vs. No. 9 Memphis

Back on the mainland, the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn will pit No. 9 Memphis against Virginia Tech.

The Tigers have found early success with freshman Emoni Bates leading the way but the Hokies should give them a tough challenge. Virginia Tech is ranked 26th in KenPom and have beaten all five of its opponents by 20 points or more. Keve Aluma and his team will bring the fight to Memphis this afternoon.

No. 22 UConn -3 vs. No. 19 Auburn

UConn and Auburn will meet in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas today, and since UConn is behind in the rankings, it still kind of counts as an upset if the Huskies topple the Tigers on a neutral floor??

UConn has looked crisp in its four contests this season, mowing each of its opponents down by 20 points or more. Auburn is also unbeaten on the season but struggled to put down a lowly USF team last Friday and merely eked out a 58-52 victory.

