No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 22 UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas will feature a Top 25 showdown as the No. 19 Auburn Tigers will face the No. 22 UConn Huskies. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Thanksgiving to face either Michigan State or Loyal-Chicago. The losers will meet that same day in the consolation bracket.

Auburn (3-0) enters the tournament unbeaten on the season but got a surprise challenge from USF in Tampa last Friday. Trailing by seven at the halftime, the Tigers surged in the second half to edge the Bulls with a 58-52 victory. K.D. Johnson led with 15 points.

UConn (4-0) had dominated its way through the first two weeks of the regular, beating every opponent by at least 24 points. The Huskies were last seen downing Binghamton 87-63 on Saturday, a game where Tyrese Martin dropped 15 points and 11 rebounds.

How to watch UConn vs. Auburn

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24th at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -3

Total: 143.5

