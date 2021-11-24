The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines stumbled down the AP poll after suffering two setbacks in a week’s span. They’ll look to bounce back tonight when welcoming the Tarleton State Texans to Ann Arbor.

Playing in the championship of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Michigan (3-2) let the game slip away early in an eventual 80-62 loss to Arizona. The Wolverines shot just 43.4% from the field and made one three for the entire contest. Eli Brooks had 14 points and five rebounds.

Tarleton State (1-4) is coming off a heartbreaking 54-53 loss at North Dakota State on Monday. Freddy Hicks had 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

How to watch #4 Michigan vs. Tarleton State

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: via FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -22

Total: 129

