Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to salvage their five-game road trip on Wednesday night with a win over the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

The Lakers (9-10) are playing in the second night of a back-to-back after losing 106-100 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Pacers (8-11) are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on the road on Monday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Lakers vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -3.5

The Lakers will have LeBron James back in the lineup for tonight’s game after serving a one-game suspension for his role in last Sunday’s altercation with Pistons second-year forward Isaiah Stewart. Los Angeles is definitely happy to have James back as they are 3-6 straight up without him this season. The Lakers are 2-5 straight up away from STAPLES Center and 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games.

As for the Pacers, they’ve started to pick up some momentum at home as they’ve won four straight games. During their four-game home win streak, Indiana is averaging 117.7 points per game. The Pacers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games and 3-1 ATS when they are home favorites. I want to take the Lakers to win and cover, but they are 0-2 SU on the second night of back-to-backs this season. Therefore, I’m going to roll with the Pacers, who have not played since Monday night.

Over/Under: Under 217

If the Lakers continue to show that they don’t want to play defense on the road (115.7 points per game), then there’s a chance the over could hit. However, the Pacers have played better recently, holding two out of their last four opponents at home under 100 points. The point total has gone under in nine out of Indiana’s last 11 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.