Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Warriors on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will wrap-up their six-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET.

The Sixers (10-8) are coming off a tough 102-94 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Philadelphia was without Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green, but still found a way to win. The Warriors (15-2) have won four consecutive games, which included a 15-point win over the Toronto Raptors last weekend. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

76ers vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -10.5

If we knew for sure that Seth Curry and Tobias Harris were going to play tonight, then it might be worth entertaining Sixers +10.5. But we do not know, and even if they do play, it’s going to be tough to keep pace with the best team in the league in Golden State.

This season, Golden State is 9-1 at the Chase Center, with their only loss happening back in October to the Memphis Grizzlies. Since that loss, the Warriors are defeating teams by an average of 20.6 points per game at home. Golden State is 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games and are 7-2-1 ATS when listed as the home favorite.

If the Sixers want to keep this game close, they’ll need Harris, Curry, and Tyrese Maxey to carry the offensive workload. Maxey has been playing out of his mind on this west coast roadtrip, averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He’s also shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range. The Sixers are surprisingly 7-3 ATS on the road this season and 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games against Golden State.

Over/Under: Under 216

As we see whenever the Warriors play, we are always destined to have a high point total. For tonight’s game, the point total is sitting at 216. The total has gone under in 11 out of Golden State’s last 16 games. Both teams have not been profitable when it comes to overs as the Sixers are 7-11 and the Warriors are 6-11. We know that Golden State can put up points and lockdown on defense. But can we trust Philly to get to the 100-point threshold, if they do not have Harris or Curry? Tough to say.

