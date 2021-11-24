Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets (13-5) will take on the Boston Celtics (10-8) at TD Garden on Wednesday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nets are coming off a 117-112 win over the Cavaliers on Monday, marking their third straight win. The Celtics are also riding a three-game winning streak after taking down the Rockets on Monday with a final score of 108-90.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets favored by one point in what should end up being a close game. Both teams are priced at -110 on the moneyline, and the point total is 216.

Nets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -1 (-105)

The Nets have been playing some high-level basketball, losing only five games in their first 18 outings. They have the league’s leading scorer, Kevin Durant, on their side and James Harden has been averaging over 20 points per game as well. Brooklyn has a top-10 defense and are third in the league for shooting percentage. The Celtics are in good form lately, but I think the Nets get the win and cover in this one, even if it’s a close game.

Over/Under: Under 216 (-105)

Both teams have very solid defenses and have gone under more often than not in their games this season. Brooklyn is 8-10 while Boston is 7-10-1 against the over so far this year. The Nets have only allowed 105 points per game this season while Boston is close behind them at 105.5. The under should be the safe play here.

