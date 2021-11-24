Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns (14-3) will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9) on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Suns have been off to a big start this season and are currently riding a 13-game winning streak that dates all the way back to October 30th. The Cavs have lost their last four in a row, most recently with a 117-112 final score at home to the Nets.

Phoenix is favored by 7.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -320 on the moneyline. The Cavs are +250 while the point total is set at 210.

Suns vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -7.5 (-105)

I’m honestly a little surprised that the Suns aren’t favored by more than just seven and a half. They’ve been obliterating some teams lately, most notably a 126-97 thrashing of the Nuggets on Sunday, as well as a 119-94 win over the Grizzlies and a 115-89 victory over the Rockets recently. Their 13-game winning streak actually kicked off with a 101-92 win over the Cavs at home back on October 30th, when Devin Booker put up 27 points and nine assists. He’s been averaging 22.4 points per game this season, with his biggest performance coming with 38 points in early November against the Hawks.

Cleveland, on a normal night, might stand a better chance against the hottest team in the league. They’re ranked third in points allowed, giving up an average of 102.6 points per game all season. Of course if we narrow that down to the last three games, you’ll find them near the bottom with 110 points allowed per game. Factor in their injuries, including Evan Mobley (elbow), Collin Sexton (knee), and Lamar Stevens (ankle), and the Suns should be expected to cruise to a comfortable win in Cleveland.

Over/Under: Over 210 (-115)

The Suns are 7-10 on the over this season while the Cavs are 6-12. The Suns have been racking up the points lately, only failing to reach at least triple digits once during their 13-game win streak. With how many points the Cavs are giving up as of late, combined with Phoenix’s extremely high ceiling, over seems like the best play on this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.