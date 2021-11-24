How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the November 24th episode

AEW returns to Chicago tonight with a Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite coming live from Wintrust Arena.

We’re still dealing with the fallout from Full Gear as the company sets the table for the remainder of 2021 before moving to TBS in January.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

New AEW World Champion Hangman Page celebrated his new reign as champ in his home state of Virginia last week before being interrupted by a suddenly heel No. 1 contender Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon made his intentions of taking down Page and the Dark Order clear, dispatching of Evil Uno in one-on-one action. Danielson issued a challenge to Dark Order member Colt Cabana in his hometown of Chicago for tonight, so we’ll be treated to the two indie legends duking it out.

The TBS Championship Tournament continues with the third quarterfinal match as Thunder Rosa faces Jamie Hayter. The winner will meet Jade Cargill in the semis. Also on the show, of course CM Punk will be in action in his hometown as he faces QT Marshall. And we’ll have an eight-man tag team match as Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and FTR take on Cody Rhodes, Pac, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers.