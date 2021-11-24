Donovan Peoples-Jones sidelined to start Week 12 due to groin injury

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a banged-up wide receiver corps. Jarvis Landry aggravated a knee injury and did not practice on Wednesday to open Week 12, and Donovan Peoples-Jones is also off to a slow start this week. He did not practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

While Landry has dealt with his knee injury for some time now and still managed to play some on Sunday, DPJ injured the groin last week during practice and ended up inactive for Week 11.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns passing game has been a mess of late and Baker Mayfield could be without at least one of his top two weapons this week. Landry is a decent bet to play, but we’ll see what Thursday and Friday brings. Given his absence last week, Peoples-Jones seems less likely to play. But again, keep an eye on Thursday and Friday before making lineup decisions around him.