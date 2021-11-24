Cordarrelle Patterson will practice on Wednesday for Week 12

Atlanta Falcons running back slash wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will practice on Wednesday. Patterson was able to get in limited practices all last week, but wasn’t able to get far enough to play in a quick turn around Thursday night game despite appearing close to doing so.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he feels "pretty good" about Matt Ryan playing this week.



Said he'll practice today, as will Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 24, 2021

Patterson should have a good chance to go this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Without Patterson, the Falcons offense had little chance to get anything going against the Patirots with no play makers other than Kyle Pitts. They desperately need Patterson’s versatility to have a real chance to put up points.

Fantasy football implications

Patterson has been a strong fantasy player all season, as his work both as a receiver and rusher give him great upside in PPR leagues. The Jaguars defense hasn’t been awful of late, but they can be beaten, especially through the air, where Patterson excels. Play him as usal in fantasy if he’s a go.