Cordarrelle Patterson will practice on Wednesday for Week 12

We break down the news that Cordarrelle Patterson will practice on Wednesday.

By DKNation Staff
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome.&nbsp; Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons running back slash wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will practice on Wednesday. Patterson was able to get in limited practices all last week, but wasn’t able to get far enough to play in a quick turn around Thursday night game despite appearing close to doing so.

Patterson should have a good chance to go this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Without Patterson, the Falcons offense had little chance to get anything going against the Patirots with no play makers other than Kyle Pitts. They desperately need Patterson’s versatility to have a real chance to put up points.

Fantasy football implications

Patterson has been a strong fantasy player all season, as his work both as a receiver and rusher give him great upside in PPR leagues. The Jaguars defense hasn’t been awful of late, but they can be beaten, especially through the air, where Patterson excels. Play him as usal in fantasy if he’s a go.

