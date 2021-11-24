Marquise Brown practicing on Wednesday for Week 12

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns per Luke Jones. Brown did not play last week because of a calf injury.

Fantasy football implications

It is great news to see that Brown is back at practice after not playing last week against the Chicago Bears. This season, the third-year wide receiver has continued to establish himself as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout has 52 receptions (82 targets) for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

In his last five games, Brown posted 33 receptions (54 targets) for 393 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 11.46 fantasy points per game over that span of time. The young receiver will look to pick up where he left off against the Browns on Sunday Night Football. This season, the Browns’ defense has allowed 22.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers and 11 touchdowns.