No. 25 Xavier vs. Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in Brooklyn begins tonight and the first game up will be a battle between the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers and the Iowa State Cyclones. The winner will advance to Friday’s championship game to face either Memphis or Virginia Tech. The losers will meet that same day in a consolation game.

Xavier (4-0) jumped into the Top 25 this week following a strong start to the regular season. After taking down Ohio State last week, the Musketeers dominated Norfolk State with an 88-48 victory on Sunday. Adam Kunkel led with 26 points and Nate Johnson followed with 20. Colby Jones had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Iowa State (4-0) is also undefeated on the year and was last seen dominating Grambling State 82-47 on Sunday. Aljaz Kunc dropped 21 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and nine boards.

How to watch Xavier vs. Iowa State

When: Wednesday, November 24th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -8.5

Total: 136.5

