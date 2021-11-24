No. 6 Baylor vs. Arizona State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas will get underway today and will feature a matchup between the No. 6 Baylor Bears and the Arizona Sun Devils. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Thanksgiving to face either Syracuse or VCU. The losers will meet in the consolation bracket that same day.

Baylor (4-0) has had an easy go things so far this season. The reigning national champions were last in action on Saturday, disposing of Stanford for an 86-48 home victory. The Bears forced 22 turnovers in the contest and were led by LJ Cryer, who had 21 points.

Arizona State (2-2) has suffered two losses by one score, including a 66-65 buy-game loss at home to UC-Riverside. The latest came last Thursday, blowing a lead to fall 65-63 at San Diego State. Marreon Jackson and Kimani Lawrence combined 30 points in the loss.

How to watch Baylor vs. Arizona State

When: Wednesday, November 24th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -13.5

Total: 141.5

