8 Texas vs. California Baptist: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns will be back in action on the night before Thanksgiving when welcoming California Baptist to Austin.

Texas (3-1) was last on the court this past Saturday when it demolished San Jose State for a 79-45 victory. The Longhorns forced 27 turnovers on the evening and were led by Timmy Allen, who dropped 17 points in the win.

California Baptist (5-0) edged Northern Colorado for a 74-70 victory last Sunday, with Taran Armstrong the leader for the Lancers with 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. They are undefeated, but have yet to take on a team in the top-half of Division I.

How to watch #8 Texas vs. California Baptist

When: Wednesday, November 24th at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -22.5

Total: 139.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.